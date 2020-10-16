Auburn’s Butch Thompson looking for growth from deep roster

Auburn doesn’t lack for potential standouts in the middle infield with Ryan Bliss, Rankin Woley and Brody Moore returning along with newcomers Bryson Ware, Cole Foster and junior college transfer Bobby Pierce joining the fold. While the group will battle amongst themselves for the right to start, Thompson has noticed something else among those players: cooperation.

Thompson said he’s watched returners step up for their teammates, including Bliss teaching Foster how to play shortstop and Moore giving advice to Ware about footwork at second base. Thompson explained that willingness to help someone else may not continue once playing time is truly up for grabs, but the work among the players hasn’t gone unnoticed — and is especially invaluable in an offseason unlike any other.

“I think sometimes those are our best coaches in the fall, the guys who have been around a few times. Ryan Bliss might be able to help Cole Foster way more than me and maybe even more than the position coach, coach (Karl) Nonemaker, by just being a great teammate,” Thompson said. “When they first got here, somebody helped them along the way and showed them the ropes as well. It’s going to be interesting.”