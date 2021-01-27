Auburn’s Chris Moore excels off bench after dealing with injury

After missing two games with a hand injury, Auburn freshman forward Chris Moore returned to the floor against Arkansas on Jan. 20. Nearly a week later, Moore proved any lingering issues from the injury weren’t nearly enough to slow him down.

Moore stood out in his role off the bench against No. 12 Missouri on Tuesday, as he scored 11 points thanks to a perfect 4-of-4 showing from the floor in 14 minutes of action. The spark provided by Moore was a crucial one for Auburn, which held off a strong push by Missouri early in the second half and got the job done in a 88-82 home victory.

Moore might have been hurting a little in his third game back, but his smile after the victory made it seem like the discomfort was not something he was too concerned about.

“It was my thumb, and it bothered me a little bit tonight, but not enough to not contribute to my team. Some things you’ve got to push through, and being out there, you kind of just lose that feeling,” Moore said. “All my life has been about confidence. … The coaching staff has been getting on me all year about shooting my shot. Just me making shots, coming through for the team was real big. It felt good out there to make a lot of big shots.”