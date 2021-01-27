Auburn’s Chris Moore excels off bench after dealing with injury

After missing two games with a hand injury, Auburn freshman forward Chris Moore returned to the floor against Arkansas on Jan. 20. Nearly a week later, Moore proved any lingering issues from the injury weren’t nearly enough to slow him down.
Moore stood out in his role off the bench against No. 12 Missouri on Tuesday, as he scored 11 points thanks to a perfect 4-of-4 showing from the floor in 14 minutes of action. The spark provided by Moore was a crucial one for Auburn, which held off a strong push by Missouri early in the second half and got the job done in a 88-82 home victory.
Moore might have been hurting a little in his third game back, but his smile after the victory made it seem like the discomfort was not something he was too concerned about.
“It was my thumb, and it bothered me a little bit tonight, but not enough to not contribute to my team. Some things you’ve got to push through, and being out there, you kind of just lose that feeling,” Moore said. “All my life has been about confidence. … The coaching staff has been getting on me all year about shooting my shot. Just me making shots, coming through for the team was real big. It felt good out there to make a lot of big shots.”
Moore entered the game about midway through the first half and was pivotal in Auburn building a lead over its ranked opponent.
Auburn held a slim three-point advantage when Moore stepped up with his first shot attempt, a 3-pointer which hit the mark to give a quick boost to the Tigers’ offense. After a block by Stretch Akingbola and a rebound by Devan Cambridge, the ball was fired to Moore, who calmly fired up another 3 that was once again spot on.
Moore came through once again a little less than a minute later, when he grabbed an offensive rebound off Sharife Cooper’s missed layup and quickly put it back to push the Tigers’ lead to 12, the team’s largest of the game at that time.
Moore didn’t contribute quite as much in the second half, but he did come through with one more crucial basket. The freshman broke a 57-57 tie with 10 minutes to go in the game, and although Missouri did eventually knot things back up two minutes later, the shot was another example of Moore’s growing confidence.
“Our coach emphasized that we’re not freshmen no more,” Moore said. “He says that now, and we kind of instilled that in ourselves. We just go out there and play our game like we’ve been doing for a long time.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl praised Moore as part of a big showing from the Tigers’ bench — which outscored Missouri’s 34-22 — that helped put the team over the top against one of the SEC’s top squads.
“The bench did a great job tonight. We outscored them, outplayed them off the bench, which is terrific. … Chris played his best game,” Pearl said. “Plus-10 for Chris Moore. He doesn't miss a shot.”
Tuesday marked the strongest showing yet for Moore, who set a new career high with 11 points and tied his career-high marks for field goals made and 3-point attempts. That performance comes as the highlight of what’s still a small sample size for the former three-star recruit, but it was undoubtedly a step in the right direction as part of a young Auburn team that is becoming more acclimated to the moment.
Moore hadn’t made much noise in his first two games after returning from injury, and even before that it was evident the freshman was still settling in as a college player. Tuesday’s performance, however, provided a glimpse of what Moore can bring to the table and how he can grow into a more reliable contributor in the games to come.
“It shows that we’ve got guys with composure on this team and guys that can step up in the big moments and make the right plays,” Moore said. “We had Sharife come down the stretch, a great point guard making great plays. We had a good game tonight from JT [Thor], and we had a great game out of Dylan Cardwell, just packing everything in the paint, just being the big dog, the alpha dog that we needed in the paint. Everybody contributed tonight, and it felt good to beat a ranked team.”