Auburn’s Citrus Bowl appearance allows younger players to make strides

Auburn’s Citrus Bowl appearance Friday marked the end of one era of Tigers football and the beginning of another. Fittingly enough, several Tigers who will likely help bridge that path forward stepped up in the final game of the season.
The Tigers had a number of younger or inexperienced players rise to the occasion in the team’s 35-19 loss to No. 14 Northwestern. The majority of those players did so out of necessity, as Auburn played without seven starters along with a handful of reserves also missing the bowl game.
“We're Auburn football, and we're never going to make excuses for who's out there and who's not out there. It's next man up. It doesn't matter if it's COVID, injury, opt out,” Auburn interim head coach Kevin Steele said. “We had some young guys go out there and do some really good things. It's going to help them for the future of this program to play in this game and play as many snaps as they did.
“Some of them played more snaps than they played all year long, and it's not even close. And we saw some good things out of those guys.”
One of the major questions entering Friday was who quarterback Bo Nix could lean on with running back Tank Bigsby and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz unavailable. One of those players turned out to be a true freshman receiver who had never caught a pass before the bowl.
Elijah Canion had never really gotten involved for the Tigers in 2020, but on the first day of 2021 the Hollywood, Florida native helped deliver the offense’s biggest play. Canion’s second reception of the game was an unforgettable one, as Nix spotted Canion running open to his right before firing to Canion, who made a spinning catch then ran downfield – at one point dragging a would-be tackler – on his way to a 57-yard touchdown.
Canion’s score was a monumental one for an Auburn offense that had settled for two field goals before that and, ultimately, was only able to find the end zone one more time afterward. The touchdown cut Northwestern’s once two-possession lead down to one point almost halfway through the third quarter.
Steele explained after the fact that Canion’s clutch play delivered a much-needed surge to the Auburn sideline.
“We had the two field goals, so we were clawing and scratching to make something happen. That big play offensively obviously put points on the board that we needed desperately, but it also energized the whole football team,” Steele said.
Auburn was forced to play without defensive backs Roger McCreary, Christian Tutt and Zion Puckett against the Wildcats, but the team had other players step up in their absence.
Freshman Ladarius Tennison earned his second straight start and held his own by racking up four tackles. Junior Marco Domio earned his first start and made the most of his chance, recording four tackles to help minimize the loss of McCreary, who was Auburn’s top corner throughout the season.
Jaylin Simpson, another freshman defensive back, also came through after battling injury for most of the fall and wound up with two tackles of his own.
Auburn senior defensive end Big Kat Bryant needed some reinforcements alongside him with fellow linemen Daquan Newkirk sidelined. Bryant pointed to the play of Zykeivous Walker, a freshman defensive end who had three tackles, along with Jeremiah Wright, a freshman defensive tackle who had three tackles and one for loss, as a pair of younger defenders who stood out.
“Just to see them guys get their feet wet, man, I really think them two have a real good future here at Auburn,” said Bryant, who had two tackles. “The only thing we can do is just stay in their ear and continue to motivate them — because that's what I did from the sideline.”
Friday’s game offered Bryant a rare chance to be insightful. The bowl might have been Bryant’s last collegiate game – he hasn’t decided yet if he’s returning in 2021 – but his vast experience over his four years as a Tiger let him consider the moment not only for himself but for the younger players on the team.
Bryant played in 12 games as a freshman way back in 2017. Given his experience with getting playing time early, Bryant felt that Friday’s Citrus Bowl could pay major dividends for the younger Tigers who truly made the most of the moment.
“For them to actually start, man, that’s a big thing, something they’ll probably never forget throughout their life,” Bryant said. “I promise you, playing and getting actual quality playing time, that’s what builds your confidence, builds your ego, things like that moving forward because you kind of get a feel for the game, know what to expect, things like that.”