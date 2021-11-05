Auburn’s Colby Wooden continues to be a force on the Tigers’ defensive front

Colby Wooden wasn’t going to be stopped — not even by a dislocated shoulder.

Wooden was a junior at Archer Higher School in Lawrenceville, Georgia in 2017 and was on the field for a special teams play when an awkward hit knocked his left shoulder out of place.

Wooden noticed something was wrong but also noticed something else: the punter had mishandled the snap, and the ball was rolling free.

Given the opportunity to make a play for his team, Wooden tried to multitask as he raced toward the loose ball.

“He's chasing after the ball but he's also, like, taking his right hand and he's hitting his left shoulder 'cause his left arm is just dangling as he's running down the field,” said Byron Shells, Wooden’s defensive line coach at Archer. “He's slamming his right hand into his left shoulder. He didn't get to the ball, but he makes a tackle on the punter with his left shoulder dangling out — I mean, dangling.”

Wooden’s ability to make big plays made him stand out at Archer, and the persistence he demonstrated in high school has carried over to Auburn. The latest from Wooden has been an outstanding 2021 season for the redshirt sophomore, who has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after each of the Tigers’ last two games.