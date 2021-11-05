Auburn’s Colby Wooden continues to be a force on the Tigers’ defensive front

Colby Wooden wasn’t going to be stopped — not even by a dislocated shoulder.
Wooden was a junior at Archer Higher School in Lawrenceville, Georgia in 2017 and was on the field for a special teams play when an awkward hit knocked his left shoulder out of place.
Wooden noticed something was wrong but also noticed something else: the punter had mishandled the snap, and the ball was rolling free.
Given the opportunity to make a play for his team, Wooden tried to multitask as he raced toward the loose ball.
“He's chasing after the ball but he's also, like, taking his right hand and he's hitting his left shoulder 'cause his left arm is just dangling as he's running down the field,” said Byron Shells, Wooden’s defensive line coach at Archer. “He's slamming his right hand into his left shoulder. He didn't get to the ball, but he makes a tackle on the punter with his left shoulder dangling out — I mean, dangling.”
Wooden’s ability to make big plays made him stand out at Archer, and the persistence he demonstrated in high school has carried over to Auburn. The latest from Wooden has been an outstanding 2021 season for the redshirt sophomore, who has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after each of the Tigers’ last two games.
Those performances have only added to the attention surrounding Wooden, who looks poised to be next in the line of truly dominant defensive lineman for the Tigers.
“Coming from high school and being that guy, to freshman year sitting down, to last year playing and you’re winning, to this year we just keep getting better and better as the weeks go on,” Wooden said. “My time here has been great, to say the least.”
Proving himself
Wooden has earned a number of descriptors while at Auburn: run-stopper, defensive force and an offensive lineman’s worst nightmare, just to name a few.
When Wooden was an 11th grader at Archer, Shells had a different word for him: suspect.
Wooden played on a front that featured defensive tackle Will Choloh and defensive end Jadden Knott, both of whom were seniors and well-established playmakers in 2017.
About a month before Wooden’s shoulder injury, the Tigers were getting ready to play crosstown rival Grayson. Shells understood the Rams would focus on stopping Choloh and Knott first and foremost.
That put the pressure on Wooden. To make sure he was fired up, Shells threw down a challenge to the budding lineman.
“I was like, 'They know they can't do nothing with Choloh. They ain't figured out Knott yet. Colby, you're suspect.' He didn't like that,” Shells said with a laugh. “‘They're going to try you. They're coming after you 'cause you look suspect.'”
Wooden proved he was up for the moment with an excellent performance in a 6-3 Archer victory.
Following his shoulder injury, Shells said Wooden told him he’d be back for the Tigers’ quarterfinals playoff game against Colquitt County, a perennial state championship contender. Wooden was far from 100 percent, but Shells remembers the junior terrorizing the Packers throughout the night in a 12-7 Colquitt victory.
“On one arm, he plays his butt off,” Shells said. “I told him after that game, 'I'll never call you suspect again.'”
Wooden picked up right where Choloh and Knott left off by being even more productive in 2018. He earned the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Defensive Player of the Year honors after recording 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks for the 11-win Tigers.
Wooden had his share of college options and ultimately chose to be a Tiger once again. Looking back on his decision, Wooden credited Auburn’s family atmosphere as well as defensive line coach Rodney Garner’s track record of developing excellent defensive linemen as deciding factors.
Wooden played sparingly as a freshman in 2019 and only appeared in three games and recorded four tackles. More importantly, though, Wooden got a firsthand look at older teammates Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, two future NFL players who offered invaluable lessons.
“I learned to approach practice like you want to play in the game, which is what I do now,” Wooden said. “Practice everyday — hustle, effort, give it all, play like you’re playing on Saturday. So that way when the game comes, I’m ready for it.”
Showing out
Wooden rose to the occasion for the Tigers in 2020 and started at defensive tackle. He showed increased consistency as the fall went along, and by year’s end he was named to the All-SEC Freshman team after recording 41 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss, third-most in the conference.
Wooden was expected to take another step forward in 2021, and that’s exactly what he’s done.
Wooden has 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, four sacks and one blocked punt through eight games. The redshirt sophomore was particularly effective in his last two contests, as he racked up nine tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the Tigers’ victories over Arkansas and Ole Miss.
As Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained, Wooden’s play on Saturdays stems from how he prepares throughout the week.
“I think he's got an intensity about him,” Harsin said. “When he gets in meetings, when he gets into practice, that shows up each day. And then obviously shows up come game time.”
Wooden has been a crucial part of a Tigers defense that has emerged as one of the SEC’s best, and at the end of the year he may face a decision about returning to Auburn or following Brown and Davidson to the NFL.
Whatever comes next for Wooden, those who have watched him work expect him to keep playing at a high level.
“It just makes you proud, you know, that he's doing so well,” Archer head coach Andy Dyer said. “He's performing, and he's excelling and continuing to create value for himself. We're just pumped for him. We just want him to stay healthy and just keep on going as long as he can.”