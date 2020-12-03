Auburn’s Colby Wooden embraces role as difference-maker up front

Wooden developed relationships among his teammates, including defensive end Big Kat Bryant. Wooden explained Bryant played a huge role in getting him to Auburn in the first place, and since Wooden arrived the two have worked together to get Wooden up to speed.

“He’s helped me in every aspect of the game. He’s helped me with learning blocks and how to defend blocks, how to pass rush and what to look for,” Wooden said of Bryant. “Off the field, you can’t ask for a better guy. Every Monday I’m at his house watching film and barbecuing and eating. He’s just my big brother. He’s meant a lot to me.”

Wooden got off to a good start to the season with a three-tackle showing against Kentucky, but immediately after that he racked up six-tackle games against Georgia, Arkansas and South Carolina. Those performances marked the start of a strong season for Wooden, with his latest effort being a three-tackle game against No. 1 Alabama.

Wooden said Tuesday he felt like he’s gotten a lot better as the season as gone along, noting the game is becoming more natural and his understanding is growing significantly. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele praised Wooden’s play during Auburn’s bye week, noting specifically how reliable he is on any snap.