Auburn’s Colby Wooden embraces role as difference-maker up front

Entering this season, Auburn needed someone along the defensive line to lighten the blow of losing defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive end Marlon Davidson to the NFL. It didn’t take long for redshirt freshman Colby Wooden to stand up to that immense challenge.
Wooden has been a revelation up front in his second year as a Tiger, as he’s recorded 36 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss — which leaves him second in the SEC — three sacks and three quarterback hurries through eight games.
Wooden’s emergence has been crucial for Auburn, and his youth is the cherry on top given he’s just getting started. For him, the 2020 season has been enjoyable but also a constant learning experience.
“It’s meant a lot, the fact that I get to come in and help my teammates after not contributing last year. It just feels great to be a contributing member of the team this year,” Wooden said. “ [The biggest lesson is] just being physical and speed. You’ve got to be physical at the point of attack as well as coming off the ball fast. The faster you get off the ball, the easier your job will be.
“You’ve also got to attack with a physical mindset that this guy’s not going to beat me, this guy’s not going to whoop me. Once you get that mindset, you’ll be fine.”
Wooden arrived in Auburn with high expectations as a four-star recruit from Lawrenceville, Georgia, but his first season with the Tigers he was limited thanks to the Tigers’ depth. He appeared in three games in 2019, which allowed him to redshirt while learning among the Auburn’s more-experienced linemen.
Wooden developed relationships among his teammates, including defensive end Big Kat Bryant. Wooden explained Bryant played a huge role in getting him to Auburn in the first place, and since Wooden arrived the two have worked together to get Wooden up to speed.
“He’s helped me in every aspect of the game. He’s helped me with learning blocks and how to defend blocks, how to pass rush and what to look for,” Wooden said of Bryant. “Off the field, you can’t ask for a better guy. Every Monday I’m at his house watching film and barbecuing and eating. He’s just my big brother. He’s meant a lot to me.”
Wooden got off to a good start to the season with a three-tackle showing against Kentucky, but immediately after that he racked up six-tackle games against Georgia, Arkansas and South Carolina. Those performances marked the start of a strong season for Wooden, with his latest effort being a three-tackle game against No. 1 Alabama.
Wooden said Tuesday he felt like he’s gotten a lot better as the season as gone along, noting the game is becoming more natural and his understanding is growing significantly. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele praised Wooden’s play during Auburn’s bye week, noting specifically how reliable he is on any snap.
“He is very responsible and accountable to do his job on every play,” Steele said. “He lines up and he knows his job. He knows what his job is and he works extremely hard to do his job, and most of the time he gets his job done. Not surprised at all. Like I said, we talked about it earlier and saw it coming. This is not a surprise. He has a pro mentality.”
Wooden will help lead the charge Saturday against Texas A&M after the Tigers’ tough road loss to Alabama. He said there were plenty of lessons to take from the Iron Bowl defeat, namely the importance of physical play for all four quarters and having a hunger to get after the quarterback.
Wooden knows the mission will be a tough one given the Aggies’ experienced offensive line. As a result, Wooden stressed staying on the same page with the rest of Auburn’s defenders in order to disrupt quarterback Kellen Mond and the rest of the Aggies’ attack.
Wooden hasn’t missed a beat with his increased role, and he looks to keep that up Saturday in the Tigers’ final home game of the fall. Saturday’s showdown with the Aggies is senior day for Bryant and the team’s 15 other seniors, and although they haven’t mentioned it Wooden understands the game’s importance.
“They haven’t said anything, but everybody knows if you’re a senior you’ve got to go out with a bang. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure those guys come out victorious,” Wooden said.
