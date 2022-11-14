 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn’s Colby Wooden wins SEC weekly honor

  Updated
Auburn football vs Texas A&M

Auburn's Colby Wooden (25) celebrates after a tackle in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

A supercut of some stops on a tour of Auburn's new Woltosz Football Performance Facility.

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Woden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday.

Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman created a turnover for the Tigers and resulted in a go-ahead field goal that sealed a 13-10 win.

Wooden is sixth on the team in tackles (42), and second in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (9). He has a team-high three forced fumbles this season.

A Lawrenceville, Ga., native, Wooden has 149 career tackles to go with 29.5 career tackles for loss and 15 career sacks.

Wooden shared defensive lineman of the week honors with Alabama’s Byron Young, who tallied 11 sacks in a win against Ole Miss.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

