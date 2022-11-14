Auburn’s Colby Wooden wins SEC weekly honor

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Woden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday.

Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman created a turnover for the Tigers and resulted in a go-ahead field goal that sealed a 13-10 win.

Wooden is sixth on the team in tackles (42), and second in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (9). He has a team-high three forced fumbles this season.

A Lawrenceville, Ga., native, Wooden has 149 career tackles to go with 29.5 career tackles for loss and 15 career sacks.

Wooden shared defensive lineman of the week honors with Alabama’s Byron Young, who tallied 11 sacks in a win against Ole Miss.