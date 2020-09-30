Auburn’s Daquan Newkirk building confidence in return to full health

Defensive end Big Kat Bryant agreed that he could tell a difference in how Newkirk handled himself against the Wildcats.

“It was real good to see (Daquan) out there making plays. It was really good to see him out there stepping up as a senior and making plays like I told him he should,” Bryant said. “I think that was a big, big step for him, just him dealing with the injuries and the ups and downs. I remember those two times that he did tear his Achilles, I was right there. Just to see him happy and making plays and doing what he loves to do, that makes me happy. Just to see him do what he do to help this team.”

Newkirk explained that he and the other defensive linemen tired down Kentucky’s experienced offensive line on Saturday, so much so that Newkirk believed the Wildcats were shocked. He said the experience was a confidence booster given the Wildcats had two preseason All-Americans in center Drake Jackson and tackle Darian Kinnard, adding that winning the battle up front should help going on the road against Georgia this week.

Newkirk was dealt two big blows his first two years at Auburn, which left him unable to perform at the level he felt he could play at. Saturday’s showing against the Wildcats was a glimpse at what No. 44 could do for the Tigers, and he’s eager to provide the full picture in due time.

“I just got to take it day by day,” Newkirk said. “Each day in practice, just keep growing. Just keep my head focused. That's it.”