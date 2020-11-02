Auburn’s Derick Hall selected as SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Auburn Buck linebacker Derick Hall was a crucial part of the Tigers’ excellent pass rush Saturday that left LSU reeling. Two days later, Hall has been honored for his excellent play.

Hall was selected as the SEC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday following the sophomore’s strong showing against LSU. He was a force against LSU, recording four tackles – including two for loss – two sacks and a forced fumble, the latter of which was returned for an Auburn touchdown.

Hall’s tackles-for-loss and sack marks were career highs.

Hall was an important player on an Auburn defense that held LSU to 11 points and 32 rushing yards, its lowest output in both categories in two years. LSU’s rushing total marked the fewest yards Auburn has allowed on the ground since holding Arkansas to 25 in 2016.

Hall was one of several SEC players to be honored Monday. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named Offensive Player of the Week, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was named Defensive Player of the Week, Georgia punter Jake Camarda was named Special Teams Player of the Week, Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore was named Freshman of the Week and Texas A&M tackle Carson Green was named Lineman of the Week.

Hall and the Tigers have a bye week this week before playing at Mississippi State on Nov. 14.