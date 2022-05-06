Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne announces return for 2023 season

Auburn’s ‘Queen’ is coming back for the 2023 season.

Standout senior Derrian Gobourne announced Friday that she’ll be back with Auburn gymnastics for a fifth season next year.

Gobourne helped guide Auburn to its best season ever in 2022, while finishing as national runner-up on both floor and bars in the individual competition at the NCAA Championships.

She will be using the extra year of eligibility afforded her to her by the NCAA, which offered a hardship year to athletes who had their careers affected by COVID-19 in 2020.

“The Queen is back,” Gobourne declared in her video announcement posted to social media on Friday morning.

Gobourne helped push Auburn to its top postseason finish in program history in 2022. Auburn made the national championships final, finishing fourth — an all-time best finish for the Tigers. Gobourne at the national semifinals made the medal stand on two events: Her 9.9625 on floor tied Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers and the two finished in a tie for second place in the event standings behind only national champion Trinity Thomas of Florida.

On bars, Gobourne hit a 9.95, making for another one-two finish between Thomas and herself.

Gobourne became Auburn’s first NCAA champion in 2019 when she won the vault title at the NCAA Championships as a freshman. She’s now made top three on the medal stand on all three disciplines she usually competes. She’s a sure-fire Auburn athletics legend, and now she’s coming back to add to her legacy in 2023.

Ever the showman, Gobourne put on another show in the video announcing her return. She spoofed recent video announcements by Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler and Sharife Cooper, who thanked Auburn on their way out as they left school early for the NBA Draft. In those videos, the players sat in a chair on camera and read out a letter starting with “Dear Auburn,” listing out what Auburn has meant to them. Gobourne started the video the same way: “Dear Auburn, I don’t even know where to begin. These last four years have flown by,” she reminisces, as somber music plays behind her voice.

“I hope these last four years have been as special for you as they have for me. I can’t imagine what it would be like not being here next year,” she says toward the end of the video, then pauses for dramatic effect.

“And luckily I don’t have to!” she then smiles — and balls up the letter to throw it away.

This past year, veteran standouts like Gobourne were joined by a star-studded freshman class including Sophia Groth and Olympics superstar Suni Lee — who became Auburn’s second-ever national champion on beam, joining the club alongside only Gobourne.

Gobourne, meanwhile, was as stellar as ever. She became the sixth Auburn gymnast to ever score a perfect 10 on March 4, dazzling the judges and a packed crowd in Neville Arena with her sizzling routine capped by her signature celebration — in which she fashions a crown above her head with her hands in a pose fitting her nickname.

Taking advantage of new name, image and likeness rules in the NCAA, Gobourne has launched her own line of signature leotards, hoping to inspire young gymnasts who can now wear the same leos as her, and pave the way for future college athletes in the new NIL era.

In 2022, Gobourne was named SEC Co-Specialist of the Year and was named to the WCGA All-America first team on floor — for the second year in a row. She also earned both those awards in 2021.

