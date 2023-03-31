Auburn fifth-year senior Derrian Gobourne still has a chance to give one more sensational floor performance to end her college career, pending the results of Saturday’s Los Angeles Regional final.

Gobourne will make the national championship meet as an individual qualifier on floor if regional final favorites UCLA and Utah both make nationals as teams by finishing top two at the Los Angeles Regional final.

The Los Angeles Regional final is set for 7 p.m. Central Saturday. No. 4-seed UCLA and No. 5-seed Utah will meet No. 13-seed Missouri plus unseeded Washington, who upset Auburn in the regional semifinal Thursday to end the Tigers’ season as a team.

But Gobourne still has a chance to represent Auburn on the big stage one last time at the NCAA’s national championship meet. If either Missouri or Washington qualify, another gymnast from another school will be the regional’s individual qualifier on floor, but if both UCLA and Utah advance, the ticket is Gobourne’s.

The national championship meet is set for April 13-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gobourne is tangled in tiebreakers in such a way that she only gets to compete again if UCLA and Utah finish top two at the regional final. At each regional, using scores from the semifinal round, the top-scoring individual all-arounder not already on an advancing team gets invited to nationals, as does the top-scoring individual on each apparatus who is not already on an advancing team and who is not already that advancing all-arounder.

Gobourne tied for second place on floor among all individuals during the semifinal round, scoring a 9.925. Her score was beaten only by Suni Lee’s former Team USA teammate Jordan Chiles of UCLA, who scored a 9.950 — but who also scored the best all-around score at the meet and would advance as an all-arounder in the event UCLA does not make nationals as a team.

Gobourne tied for second along with Utah’s Abbey Paulson, UCLA’s Brooklyn Moors and Southern Utah’s Karley McClain. Paulson and Moors both hold a tiebreaker advantage over Gobourne, but Gobourne holds a tiebreaker advantage over McClain of Southern Utah, who by virtue of that is no longer a candidate for advancing.

The UCLA and Utah competitors have tiebreakers over Gobourne but in the event that UCLA and Utah advance as teams, they’ll be taken out of individual qualifier contention, leaving Gobourne with a ticket to Texas.

At regionals, each routine is judged by four judges as compared to two judges during the regular season. In competition, the high score and the low score are thrown out. But in the event of a tie, the average score from all four judges is what’s used as a tiebreaker in determining individual qualifiers.

Gobourne was scored with a 9.950 from two judges, a 9.900 from a third judge, and a 9.850 from a fourth.

Paulson of Utah got two 9.950’s and two 9.900’s, and Moors from UCLA got the same.

McClain of Southern Utah, like Gobourne, got two 9.950’s, one 9.900 and one 9.850, sending them to another round of tiebreaking, which is the head judge’s score, and Gobourne has the advantage there.

UCLA and Utah are the two teams with the best seeds entering Saturday’s regional final and would be the favorites to finish top two at the meet, but upsets have happened across the national bracket already.

Auburn entered as the No. 12 seed but ended its season as a team in the NCAA postseason’s round of 32, after coming unglued on bars during the regional semifinal Thursday. Three straight gymnasts fell off the apparatus, forcing the Tigers to count two bad scores and effectively end their season there. Auburn’s season fizzled out down the stretch with Lee missing Auburn’s final four meets with a non-gymnastics health issue.

Gobourne has become an Auburn legend during her gymnastics career on the Plains. She was a key leader during Auburn’s best season ever in 2022, she helped lead Auburn to two wins over Alabama in Neville Arena, and she won share of Auburn’s first individual national championship as a program on vault as a freshman in 2019.