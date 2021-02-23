Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne earns SEC Specialist of the Week honors for second time

Auburn junior Derrian Gobourne has raked in another weekly award, being named the SEC’s Specialist of the Week on Tuesday.

It marks the second time this season she’s earned the honor.

Gobourne crushed routines in all three events she entered last Friday, scoring a 9.925 or better on vault, bars and floor as the Tigers took down 12th-ranked rival Georgia.

She leapt her way to a 9.925 on vault to open the meet then flipped her way to a personal-record 9.950 on bars. She won the meet crown in both events.

Finally, she put the exclamation point on Auburn’s upset over Georgia with her 9.925 routine on floor, which tied her for a share of the day’s crown in that event — and also pushed Auburn over a 197 team score for the second time this season on the last performance of the night.

Auburn laid down season-high team scores on all three events Gobourne competed on.

Auburn’s 197.050 laid down last Friday was its second best score this season, trailing a 197.075 put down in Auburn’s prior home meet.

Auburn’s second 197 at home pushed the Tigers up to No. 18 in this week’s rankings tracked by RoadToNationals.com.

