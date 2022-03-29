Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne honors late grandmother with new signature leotard

Derrian Gobourne always wanted to do two things for her grandmother:

Score a perfect 10 on floor, and honor her with a leotard.

Now both of those goals have been accomplished as Gobourne honored her late grandmother with the release of a new custom leotard on Tuesday.

“This one is near and dear to my heart,” Gobourne shared on Instagram Tuesday. “I lost my grandmother to cancer two months ago. One of the things that I promised her is that I would do a leo in honor of her.

“My grandma was a woman of extreme strength, courage and love. As a role model of many young women I strive to be everything she stood for. I kept my promise, this one is for you grandma. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The American Cancer Society.”

Gobourne’s latest leotard is pink and white and covered in pink ribbons, the symbol of breast cancer awareness.

The leotard was created in collaboration with Salute Leos. Salute Leos and Gobourne have been working together since last July when NCAA rule changes allowed athletes to start entering business with their name, image and likeness.

Gobourne and Salute Leos’ partnership was one of the first NIL deals announced by an Auburn athlete. They have previously worked together on two signature leotards, with the third being the leotard honoring her grandmother.

“It stands for her,” said Jennifer McMullen, the owner of Salute Leos. “It was super meaningful, always wanted to do it. I think it was that and getting a 10 on floor were the things she wanted to do for her grandma. Obviously, those are both accomplished now, which is great.”

Gobourne closed Auburn’s epic meet with Florida on March 4 with that 10 on floor, helping propel Auburn to a record score.

Gobourne isn’t the only NCAA gymnast that Salute Leos works with, and McMullen says that some athletes have stronger feelings during the design process of what they want the leotard to look like. Gobourne is among them.

For this leotard, McMullen said that Gobourne knew exactly what she wanted on it.

And when McMullen told Gobourne that it had been delivered, she received a quick response despite Gobourne’s busy schedule.

“The minute she got it, she was like, ‘Oh it’s beautiful. I love the pink,’” McMullen said. “And then obviously you saw the words she chose in writing."

Gobourne’s tribute leotard for her grandmother is available on saluteleos.com and fans can use the code ‘Derrian’ for 10 percent off. Part of the proceeds from the leotard will be donated to The American Cancer Society.

“She chose The American Cancer Society because of her personal situation with her grandmother,” said Jennifer McMullen’s husband, Fred McMullen. “That was the cause that she wanted to donate to, and we were happy to support that.”