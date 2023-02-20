Auburn gymnastics star Derrian Gobourne has been nominated for the 2023 AAI Award, referred to by coaches and athletics departments across the country as the Heisman Trophy of gymnastics.

Gobourne was named among 39 nominees for the award Monday released by American Athletic Inc. (AAI) — a popular gymnastics equipment and apparatus manufacturer.

Six finalists will be named in March before the winner of the award is unveiled. Gobourne last year was one of the award’s six finalists, along with her then-teammate Drew Watson.

Gobourne is currently tied for No. 5 nationally in the individual floor exercise in rankings by National Qualifying Score. She’s also in the top 20 on vault.

The AAI Award is given to the most outstanding senior in college gymnastics, explaining why standout underclassmen like Suni Lee are not nominated.

Gobourne is one of 10 SEC gymnasts nominated, including sure-fire favorite Trinity Thomas of Florida, who was also a finalist last season. Gobourne and Thomas are among the gymnasts using their fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in COVID-19 relief, thus making them eligible for the senior-only award a second time.