Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne up to No. 2 nationally in floor scoring average

After a sensational routine last Friday night that got a perfect 10 from one of two judges, Auburn fifth-year Derrian Gobourne has moved up to No. 2 nationally in scoring average on the floor.

The new scoring rankings were compiled by RoadToNationals.com on Monday. Gobourne sizzled in her floor routine again last Friday night in Auburn’s win over NC State, earning a 10 from one judge and a 9.950 from another for a final score of 9.975.

For the season, she’s averaging a 9.944 on floor, tied with Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey of Oregon State and Chae Campbell of UCLA. They hold the second-best scoring average on floor in the nation behind only Florida superstar Trinity Thomas, who is averaging a 9.958 early this season.

As a team, Auburn slipped from No. 5 in scoring nationally to No. 6 this week, after recording its lowest score of the season so far against NC State.

Suni Lee is tied at No. 2 nationally in the all-around, matching Carey and trailing only Thomas again. Lee is also No. 5 in scoring on bars.

Gobourne has earned a reputation for her fun and furious floor routines. Last spring at the NCAA Championship meet, she won an NCAA silver medal, tying for second place on floor in the individual competition behind only Thomas again.

As a freshman, she won NCAA gold on vault, matching the best score at the national championship final.

Last season, Gobourne made Auburn program history by scoring a perfect 10 on floor in the March 4 meet against Florida. It was the third perfect 10 scored by an Auburn gymnast on floor, and the first since 1993.