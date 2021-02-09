Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne wins SEC Specialist of the Week

Auburn superstar junior Derrian Gobourne is still turning heads with her stellar performance on floor last Friday, being named on Tuesday the SEC’s Specialist of the Week.

Gobourne helped lead Auburn to a season-high team score of 197.075 in the team’s meet with No. 2 LSU.

She threw down a sensational 9.975 on floor, with one judge awarding her a perfect 10 and the other awarding her a 9.950.

She won floor and tied with three LSU gymnasts for top marks on vault when she flipped her way to a season-high 9.900 there. She also hit a 9.900 on bars.

Her meet victory on floor marked the eighth floor win of her career.

“I feel like I really gave it my all on floor,” Gobourne said Tuesday.

“The energy was amazing,” she added.

Auburn topped a 197 for the first time since 2019.

Gobourne and the Tigers will look to ride that momentum into their next meet this Friday at Missouri. First rotation is set for 8 p.m. and the meet is set to be televised on SEC Network.