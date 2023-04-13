Derrian Gobourne has taken her final bow.

With some sizzle, a shake, and a few superhuman leaps, Auburn’s superstar fifth-year gymnast wowed one last time on floor at the NCAA Championships on Thursday to close her career.

Gobourne scored a 9.9125 as an individual qualifier. Gobourne’s score was not enough to get her on the medal stand.

But the performance marked a bookend for a stellar college gymnastics career. She stepped off the floor holding back tears, going for a hug with Auburn head coach Jeff Graba, who has been with her since she committed as a freshman in high school all the way to the finish of her fifth year. Gobourne will go down in history as Auburn’s first individual national champion, winning NCAA gold on vault as a freshman in 2019, and she was a leader of Auburn’s best season ever in 2022 which ended at the Final Four.

This season, Auburn’s team didn’t make it back to nationals in Fort Worth, Texas, but Gobourne did make it back as an individual qualifier. She ends her career with several individual medals from the NCAA Championships, namely NCAA gold on vault in 2019, NCAA silver on bars in 2022 and NCAA silver on floor in 2022. Gobourne was unable to compete in the postseason in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to COVID-19.

Gobourne became a fan-favorite during her time on the Plains for her awe-inspiring athletic ability and that electric floor routine. She was a longtime closer for Auburn in the anchor spot on floor, with an uncanny ability to perform even better under brighter lights and extra pressure. It was in a high-scoring tangle with Florida last season at Neville Arena that Gobourne recorded a perfect 10 on floor, Auburn’s first 10 on the event since 1993.

Only six gymnasts have ever scored a perfect 10 in Auburn program history, namely Becky Erwin, Sarah Wentworth, Sally Cantrell, Rachael Tarantino plus Gobourne and her teammate Suni Lee.

Gobourne departs Auburn’s roster as does Lee, as Lee prepares for a run at the Olympics in 2024. Auburn will return two standout seniors in Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch who have announced they’re coming back for fifth years in 2024, and the Tigers will look to add Olivia Greaves into the fold after the five-star prospect missed her freshman season with an injury.