Auburn’s Devan Cambridge enters transfer portal

Devan Cambridge is moving on.

A human highlight reel and part of the most successful era in the history of Auburn men’s basketball, Cambridge announced Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

He was part of Auburn’s SEC championship team this season and cut down the nets in Neville Arena with his teammates.

Cambridge closes his career at Auburn after lettering with the Tigers for three seasons from 2019-22.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the man himself, Bruce Pearl, and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” Cambridge said in a message posted to his Instagram. “Also, I would like to thank my Auburn family for the unconditional love you have given me for 3 years.

“Since my first season as an Auburn Tiger we’ve made history and nobody will ever be able to take that away from me. This place I call home has made me into a better man, student, athlete, and I will always cherish that for life. No matter how hard it may be for me to leave everything we have created together. Things have to end for a new beginning to form. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Cambridge averaged 5.3 points per game this season after averaging 8.9 points per game in 2020-21.

Cambridge saw less minutes this season than last, and suffered through a shooting slump at the end of the year, but his incredible dunking ability put Auburn in the spotlight on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays and his contributions helped push Auburn to new heights in recent seasons.

He is one of the players who muscled through the 2020 postseason being canceled due to COVID-19, and stuck with the program through Auburn’s self-imposed postseason ban in 2021.

His older brother Desmond Cambridge announced Wednesday he also transferring from Nevada as a graduate transfer.

