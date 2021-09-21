Auburn’s DeWanna Bonner leads Sun to No. 1 seed in WNBA Playoffs

It’s all come together this season for DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun.

The former Auburn women’s basketball star and WNBA All-Star helped lead the Sun to a runaway regular-season league championship this season, as Connecticut has won its last 14 games to finish 26-6 and clinch the top overall seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

Bonner and the Sun will ride byes into the playoff semifinals. The WNBA Playoffs open Thursday.

Bonner earned All-Star honors this season as a key veteran piece on a young and talented Sun team.

Bonner scored 15.2 points per game during the regular season while adding 6.4 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game.

Bonner led Auburn to the SEC regular-season championship in 2009. She won two WNBA championships with the Phoenix Mercury, where she was a three-time All-Star, before she was traded to Connecticut for three first-round draft picks in a blockbuster deal in February 2020.

Last season in the WNBA’s bubble, Bonner joined a Sun roster loaded with younger players, and the team ultimate clawed its way from the No. 7 seed in the playoffs all the way to Game 5 of the semifinals before losing to the Las Vegas Aces.