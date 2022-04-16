Auburn’s epic season ends at NCAA Championships final

FORT WORTH, Texas — Auburn’s storybook season has its ending.

The high-flying 2022 Tigers finished fourth at the NCAA Championship final on Saturday, the single best postseason finish in program history.

Derrian Gobourne soared on bars, Suni Lee shined on floor, Drew Watson took her final bow on vault, and the Tigers finished their record-breaking year in the only place they’d have wanted to finish it, on the last day of the postseason in the gymnastics version of the Final Four.

Oklahoma won the national championship with a score of 198.200.

Auburn scored a 197.350.

Auburn leaves the national meet with the program’s second ever individual national championship, won Thursday by Lee on beam. Gobourne earned runner-up placing on floor. Watson placed fourth on vault and freshman Sara Hubbard was eighth on vault, earning the two of them All-America honors.

Lee was second in the individual all-around.

It’s been a wild ride, ending on the grand stage, a fitting finish for the program’s most exciting year ever.

The Tigers roared on their way to new heights this season and re-wrote the school record book.

Veteran standouts like Watson and Gobourne were joined by a superstar freshman class including Lee and Sophia Groth — and together they made magic. Auburn entered the national meet having scored nine of the program’s top 10 scores ever this season alone. Auburn entered the season having recorded five perfect 10s ever. Lee and Gobourne doubled the list, combining to score six 10s this season alone.

Auburn made the national meet for the first time in the eight-team format, and stood among the final eight or fewer teams competing in the NCAA postseason for only the third time ever.

Auburn then advanced to the national final, becoming the first Auburn team ever to stand among the final four teams or fewer. Auburn made the Super Six twice in the old format in 1993 and 2015 and finished sixth both times.

But meaning more than the stats were the moments: Auburn charged back from last place in the regional finals to punch its ticket to nationals, all in its own building in the host site at Neville Arena. Auburn competed in the mother of all meets March 4 against Florida, capped by Gobourne’s perfect 10 on floor in the most epic of circumstances. Auburn scored a sensational 198.575 that day, tying the fourth-best score ever in NCAA gymnastics — and proving the program is capable of soaring with the stars.

Auburn’s athletes made the national finals after missing the last two postseasons due to COVID-19. In 2020, the entire postseason was canceled, and in 2021, Auburn had as bad luck as any team in the country had when an outbreak the week of the NCAA Regional round kicked Auburn out of the postseason.

The Tigers dealt with their disappointment behind closed doors, and the next time they were seen together in public, they were rolling Toomer’s to celebrate Lee’s gold medal win at the Olympics in the summer. Lee came to Auburn to be a part of the team and has reveled in being an Auburn Tiger — and the spotlight on her never seemed to cause tension between the teammates. Instead, they soared together, and roared together.

Auburn’s departing seniors end their careers leaving a lasting legacy, having stomped dead The Streak that Alabama once held over Auburn, winning two epic rivalry meets on their home floor during their careers in Auburn, then seeing the work they’ve put into the program pay off this year.

