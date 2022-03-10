Auburn’s eyes on 8-9 game as Tigers travel to Tampa

Auburn’s eyes have turned to the Florida-Texas A&M game as action tips off at the SEC Tournament, and as the Tigers have touched down in Tampa.

A crowd of a couple hundred fans sent off Auburn in style Wednesday as the team left Neville Arena for the airport. Bruce Pearl shook hands with fans as players like Allen Flanigan and KD Johnson signed autographs, all of them clutching meals in hand with travel gear slung over their shoulders. Auburn will practice off-site on Thursday in Florida somewhere in the Tampa area before the team’s game Friday in the tournament quarterfinals in the Amalie Arena.

Auburn shared video on social media later Wednesday showing the team take off and land between the palm trees in Tampa.

Auburn will play the winner of Thursday’s game between eighth-seeded Texas A&M and ninth-seeded Florida. The game tips off at 11 a.m. Central and will air on SEC Network. Pearl has almost certainly had two assistant coaches assigned to put together scout work for Florida and Texas A&M each as the team prepares for action.

Auburn is the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament after winning the conference’s regular-season crown. Crossing with Auburn after the quarterfinals will be Arkansas, LSU or Missouri.

Fourth-seeded Arkansas has a bye into the quarterfinals, and awaits the winner of LSU and Missouri, who play Thursday in another game in the round of eight.

Missouri beat Ole Miss in the opening night of the tournament on Wednesday.

Florida’s Colin Castelton gave Auburn trouble in two games this season, with the most recent being an upset win for Florida 63-62 over Auburn in Gainesville. Auburn handled Texas A&M in the teams’ only meeting so far this season, but the Aggies won four straight games to close the regular season.

