Auburn’s game with Alcorn State called off after SWAC postpones football

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its member schools will postpone sports through the fall semester on Monday, calling off the Auburn football team’s season opener with Alcorn State originally scheduled for Sept. 5.
The move marks the first official blow to Auburn’s football schedule this fall.
Alcorn State is a member of the SWAC along with in-state schools Alabama State and Alabama A&M. The conference’s presidents and chancellors met Monday afternoon before announcing the decision, calling on concerns over the spread of COVID-19 as coronavirus numbers continue to surge in the United States.
It’s the latest domino to fall in a line of decisions made by conferences across the country impacted by the virus.
The SWAC follows the Ivy League’s lead in delaying all sports until January. The Big Ten and the Pac 12 have instead announced that teams at their schools will only play in-conference this fall, if at all. The SEC itself has labeled “late July” as a target for important decision-making regarding fall sports.
With more moves to come, the virus has officially hit Auburn football and the team’s first game has been canceled.
Economic impact
The economic impact of an Auburn football home game is seemingly incalculable. Auburn University has reported annual revenue for football topping $30 million in ticket sales alone in past seasons. Monday’s move seemingly drops Auburn football’s money-making opportunities in Jordan-Hare Stadium by 15 percent as there are only six home games left on the schedule instead of seven.
Meanwhile, for local businesses, past estimates by the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau have credited Auburn football home games with generating revenue topping $1 million in Lee County on those weekends alone.
That’s seemingly been lost, with more changes to the schedule possible. If the SEC goes to a conference-only schedule like the Big Ten and Pac 12 in a last-resort effort to get a season played, Auburn would miss out on playing North Carolina in their marquee non-conference scheduled for Sept. 12 in Atlanta. The Chick-fil-a Kickoff Classic, organizing the game, has touted an average payout of $5.2 million for its participating programs, which Auburn athletics would be missing out on in that case. The ACC has also held off on making scheduling decisions until late July.
As for Alcorn State, Auburn football was set to pay the program $475,000 for the game per the programs’ contract, according to FBSchedules.com.
What’s next?
Seemingly insistent on playing a full schedule, the University of Alabama has apparently been chasing a replacement game for its own cancelation on Sept. 5, with AL.com reporting Sunday there was a “strong possibility” Alabama could open the season with a game against BYU.
The scramble comes after Alabama’s opener with Southern Cal was canceled when the Pac 12 announced its teams would only play within the conference.
In theory, going conference-only would allow the leagues to cancel, postpone or move games however needed in an uncertain environment, freeing entities to be flexible with their schedules and their championship criteria.
Alabama, though, has been at work trying to fill its non-conference schedule back up, reportedly matching with BYU, which saw its own Sept. 5 game with another Pac 12 school, Utah, canceled in the same way.
Auburn could now try to fill the void on its schedule in the same way while the SEC’s decision-making looms.
NCAA president Mark Emmert said last week that the path to play for college sports relies on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread, not just on teams keeping their athletes safe.
Auburn’s closest college football neighbor, Tuskegee University, saw its fall football called off last week when its conference, the SIAC, postponed sports until January.