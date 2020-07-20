Auburn’s game with Alcorn State called off after SWAC postpones football

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its member schools will postpone sports through the fall semester on Monday, calling off the Auburn football team’s season opener with Alcorn State originally scheduled for Sept. 5.

The move marks the first official blow to Auburn’s football schedule this fall.

Alcorn State is a member of the SWAC along with in-state schools Alabama State and Alabama A&M. The conference’s presidents and chancellors met Monday afternoon before announcing the decision, calling on concerns over the spread of COVID-19 as coronavirus numbers continue to surge in the United States.

It’s the latest domino to fall in a line of decisions made by conferences across the country impacted by the virus.

The SWAC follows the Ivy League’s lead in delaying all sports until January. The Big Ten and the Pac 12 have instead announced that teams at their schools will only play in-conference this fall, if at all. The SEC itself has labeled “late July” as a target for important decision-making regarding fall sports.

With more moves to come, the virus has officially hit Auburn football and the team’s first game has been canceled.

Economic impact