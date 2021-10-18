 Skip to main content
Auburn's game with Ole Miss set for primetime kickoff
AU Football

Auburn’s game with Ole Miss set for primetime kickoff

  • Updated
Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn's Tank Bigsby celebrates during the team's win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn football will return to action under the lights on Halloween weekend.

Auburn’s showdown with Ole Miss has been slotted for a 6 p.m. Central kickoff on Oct. 30, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Auburn enters a bye this week after its road win at Arkansas last Saturday. Ole Miss hosts LSU this Saturday before turning its attention to Auburn and the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn will enter the game 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Ole Miss stands 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 12 in the news Associated Press Top 25. Auburn is ranked No. 19 in the same poll.

Auburn still controls its own destiny in the SEC West standings, while Ole Miss needs Alabama to lose after falling to the Tide head-to-head.

The Ole Miss game will mark Auburn’s first night game at home since the opener against Akron.

