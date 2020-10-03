Auburn’s Georgia natives hoping to push Tigers past Bulldogs

Given the history of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, it’s no secret that an Auburn victory on Saturday would be one worth celebrating for the Tigers. Given the team’s roster makeup, a win over the Bulldogs would be even sweeter.
Auburn has 33 players from the state of Georgia this season, with several of those players having grown up or played against Bulldogs players before choosing the Tigers. There’s also no shortage of Tigers who turned down a chance to become Bulldogs and instead headed to the Plains, a list that includes defensive end Big Kat Bryant, linebacker Owen Pappoe and running back Tank Bigsby.
Bryant, a Cordele, Georgia native, explained the familiarity between so many players is part of what fuels the rivalry year after year.
“They've got a lot of guys on the other side of the ball that I know personally. That's one thing. And like I said, just to have — going there with the intensity. It's a rivalry, and both sides know that,” Bryant said. “I look forward to games like this because I know they're going to bring their best and we're going to bring our best. It's the best of both worlds.”
Bryant is just one of several players on both sides of the rivalry who was considering both schools during their recruitment. The senior explained he was very close to signing with the Bulldogs back in February 2017, but ultimately Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner — who previously coached at Georgia for 16 years — swayed him to become a Tiger.
Looking back, Bryant said he saw more of an opportunity to make a name for himself at Auburn compared to the prospect of going to Georgia.
“At the time, Georgia had this super class, and Auburn didn't really have — they had a good class, but they didn't really have as many guys, as many five- and four-star guys,” Bryant said. “What I put into perspective was, do I want to go to Georgia and be a guy or go to Auburn and be the guy. That's what I took and came here.”
Bryant’s decision highlights a point that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made about the rivalry. A former Bulldog safety himself, Smart has watched this rivalry up close for quite some time. He agreed that there’s an extra intensity level in the rivalry given how many Georgia products routinely leave to play for the Tigers, although he was quick to note that many of Auburn’s players were guys Georgia wanted just as badly.
“It doesn't necessarily mean we didn't want them. We wanted a lot of those guys and got beat on them,” said Smart, whose Georgia team has four Alabama natives. “It's a matter of you play with a chip on your shoulder because it's your home state, and you've probably got more family in the game. Sometimes — not always in Auburn's case — but you've got kids that are closer to Athens than necessarily Auburn, but that's not always the case with them.”
Even Auburn’s in-state players understand how important beating the Bulldogs is for their Georgia-bred teammates.
Running back Shaun Shivers, who is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said the approach from the Georgia natives has been different this week, as they’re eager to make sure the talk back home centers around Auburn when it’s all said and done.
“They’re from Georgia, so they always want to beat Georgia. All of the players on our team from Georgia … They’re ready to play,” Shivers said. “They’re going to hear it nonstop when they have a chance to go back home if Georgia beats Auburn. They are trying to change it this year. They want Auburn to beat Georgia.”
Bryant is among the group who knows what grief he’ll be dealing with back home if Auburn can’t get the job done. Auburn is 1-3 against the Bulldogs since Bryant first arrived on campus, and his relatives who root for Georgia always seem to have something to say when he’s around.
Bryant was limited against Kentucky due to an ankle injury, but he insisted earlier this week he’ll be ready to play on Saturday. After all, it’s Georgia, and it’s the senior’s chance to finally get the last laugh.
“(I hear about playing Georgia) every time, every year. My record against them since I’ve been here is like 1-2 or 1-3, so it’s definitely going to feel good to go up there and beat them in Georgia. I look forward to doing that,” Bryant said. “I’ve got a lot of Georgia fans in my family, so if we can pull this out I’ll definitely have something to talk about come Thanksgiving.”
