Auburn’s Georgia natives hoping to push Tigers past Bulldogs

Running back Shaun Shivers, who is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said the approach from the Georgia natives has been different this week, as they’re eager to make sure the talk back home centers around Auburn when it’s all said and done.

“They’re from Georgia, so they always want to beat Georgia. All of the players on our team from Georgia … They’re ready to play,” Shivers said. “They’re going to hear it nonstop when they have a chance to go back home if Georgia beats Auburn. They are trying to change it this year. They want Auburn to beat Georgia.”

Bryant is among the group who knows what grief he’ll be dealing with back home if Auburn can’t get the job done. Auburn is 1-3 against the Bulldogs since Bryant first arrived on campus, and his relatives who root for Georgia always seem to have something to say when he’s around.

Bryant was limited against Kentucky due to an ankle injury, but he insisted earlier this week he’ll be ready to play on Saturday. After all, it’s Georgia, and it’s the senior’s chance to finally get the last laugh.

“(I hear about playing Georgia) every time, every year. My record against them since I’ve been here is like 1-2 or 1-3, so it’s definitely going to feel good to go up there and beat them in Georgia. I look forward to doing that,” Bryant said. “I’ve got a lot of Georgia fans in my family, so if we can pull this out I’ll definitely have something to talk about come Thanksgiving.”