Auburn’s Gobourne, Lee, Groth all earn All-American honors from WCGA

Senior Derrian Gobourne and freshmen Sunisa Lee and Sophia Groth added to their growing list of accolades this season as the three were named regular season All-Americans, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced Thursday.

Lee garnered four honors, while Gobourne and Groth earned one a piece. Lee was named First Team All-American in the all-around, bars and beam and picked up second team on floor. Gobourne was first team on floor and Groth finished first team on beam.

Student-athletes with the top eight National Qualifying Scores (NQS) for the regular season earned first team honors, while second team went to student-athletes ranked Nos. 9-16.

“What amazing awards for these student-athletes and for this team,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “I’m so proud and thankful for what these three have brought to our program. They are definitely deserving and are continuing to put their names down in program history.”

The six All-America honors in one season are the most in program history. In 2015, the Tigers totaled five between the regular season and the NCAA championship. Individually, Caitlin Atkinson also totaled four regular season All-America honors in 2016.

Lee’s 9.970 NQS on bars finished first nationally to secure the top spot on the first team list in the event. The St. Paul, Minnesota product totaled two 10.0s on the season on bars as well as two 9.975s and two 9.95s.

In addition, Lee finished in a tie for first on beam with a 9.980 NQS, totaling two 10.0s and four 9.975s. Her all-around NQS 39.750 came in second nationally as she had six meets with a 39.7 or higher, including a program-record 39.825.

Finally, Lee’s 9.95 NQS on floor finished in a tie for ninth to take second team. She totaled five scores of 9.95 or better throughout the season.

Gobourne’s first team recognition on floor is the second-straight honor in the event of her career. The award upped her career total to four – floor (first team – 2021, 2022); bars (second team – 2020); vault (first team – 2019).

The Sarasota, Florida native finished the regular season with a 9.955 NQS on floor to come in a tie for seventh overall. She earned her first career 10.0 against Florida (3/4) and had two scores of 9.975 and three of 9.95 on the season.

Groth picked up the first All-America recognition of her career on beam after being the team’s most consistent worker in the event. She finished seventh nationally with a 9.95 NQS to join teammate and classmate Lee on the first team list.

The West Des Moines, Iowa product totaled six scores of 9.95 this season. In addition, she totaled a 9.9 or better in 10 of 11 meets competed this year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.