Auburn’s Gobourne, Watson listed as nominees for the Heisman of gymnastics

Auburn senior Derrian Gobourne and fifth-year Drew Watson have both been listed among the 35 nominees for the 2022 AAI Award, recognizing the most outstanding senior in women’s college gymnastics.

The AAI Award, presented by American Athletic Inc. and voted on by college coaches, has been called by colleges across the country “the Heisman Trophy of women’s gymnastics.”

Gobourne and Watson have been team leaders for a high-flying Tigers team that has broken records this season and currently holds the best National Qualifying Score that the program has ever had.

“I’m very proud of both Drew and Derrian,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a statement. “They have brought so much to this program. This award is the most prestigious in college gymnastics and they both deserve the nomination.”

Gobourne has been a show-stopping closer for Auburn on floor, throwing a 9.975 against Iowa State in January, while also offering big scores on bars and on vault. Watson is Auburn’s highest-scoring vaulter, having topped a 9.9 on vault four times this season while also contributing high scores on bars and floor.