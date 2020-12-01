Auburn’s Gus Malzahn offers injury updates at running back, offensive line

The Auburn Tigers entered last Saturday’s Iron Bowl with a handful of injuries and left the loss with a few new players on the mend. On Tuesday, Gus Malzahn offered updates on those affected.

Malzahn said running backs Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams’ status for Saturday’s game against No. 5 Texas A&M are questionable. He added that right tackle Brodarious Hamm and cornerback Jaylin Simpson are uncertain as well, explaining the coaches will see how all four progress through this week.

Malzahn said left tackle Alec Jackson will not be available after having surgery on his hand. The junior left the Tennessee game on Nov. 21 due to injury and was seen during the Iron Bowl with a club on his right hand. Fellow junior Austin Troxell played in Jackson’s place against Alabama.

Malzahn did not offer a timetable for Jackson's return.

Bigsby, Williams, and Hamm played against the Crimson Tide, but all three were limited. Bigsby and Hamm entered the game with pre-existing injuries, while Williams – who has been injured off and on this fall – was banged up during the 42-13 loss.