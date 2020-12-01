Auburn’s Gus Malzahn offers injury updates at running back, offensive line

The Auburn Tigers entered last Saturday’s Iron Bowl with a handful of injuries and left the loss with a few new players on the mend. On Tuesday, Gus Malzahn offered updates on those affected.
Malzahn said running backs Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams’ status for Saturday’s game against No. 5 Texas A&M are questionable. He added that right tackle Brodarious Hamm and cornerback Jaylin Simpson are uncertain as well, explaining the coaches will see how all four progress through this week.
Malzahn said left tackle Alec Jackson will not be available after having surgery on his hand. The junior left the Tennessee game on Nov. 21 due to injury and was seen during the Iron Bowl with a club on his right hand. Fellow junior Austin Troxell played in Jackson’s place against Alabama.
Malzahn did not offer a timetable for Jackson's return.
Bigsby, Williams, and Hamm played against the Crimson Tide, but all three were limited. Bigsby and Hamm entered the game with pre-existing injuries, while Williams – who has been injured off and on this fall – was banged up during the 42-13 loss.
“[Tank] and Brodarious both are two guys that practiced a bit on Thursday. It was a game-time decision. They showed a lot of guts and heart and gave it their all,” Malzahn said Saturday after the loss. “You can see Tank, he's not close to 100 percent. Brodarious wasn't able to go in the second half. And then D.J. got banged up in the first quarter, too, and wasn't able to return. So we'll need to get healed up this next week.
Bigsby and Williams were eventually replaced at running back by Shaun Shivers and Mark-Antony Richards, while Hamm left the game before the second half and was replaced by junior transfer Brenden Coffey.
Malzahn commended Jackson and Coffey for how they filled in up front.
“You know, I think they competed. They competed extremely hard. I think that experience they're getting is really going to help them this week and the next week,” Malzahn said. “There's nothing like experience. Both those guys haven't had a lot. Trox has had some in the past, but there's nothing like getting out there. They both competed extremely hard, and we'll need those guys ready this week.”
The Tigers return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Texas A&M in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!