Auburn’s gymnastics meet with LSU rescheduled for Feb. 5
AU Gymnastics

Auburn’s gymnastics meet with LSU rescheduled for Feb. 5

Auburn vs. Florida gymnastics

Auburn's Gabby Mcaughlin performs on beam during the Auburn vs. Florida gymnastics meet on Jan. 8 at Auburn Arena.

 Sara Palczewski/

The Auburn gymnastics team’s meet with LSU has been rescheduled for Feb. 5 in Auburn Arena.

The meet was originally set to take place on Jan. 29, before it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the LSU program.

First rotation will be at 6 p.m. and the meet with air live on SEC Network.

Fans with tickets for the meet designated for Jan. 29 may use the tickets on Feb. 5.

LSU is ranked No. 2 in the country by RoadToNationals.com.

Auburn has recovered this week after road trips to Kentucky and Alabama, which followed a season-opening meet with No. 1 Florida on Jan. 8.

Auburn entered the year with only four home meets on the schedule in a pandemic-altered season, but the LSU meet’s rescheduling lines up Auburn back up with the chance to complete all four meets.

Auburn upped its road score at Alabama after its trip to Kentucky, with regular starters Aria Brusch and Cassie Stevens still out of the lineup.

The rescheduling should offer Auburn more time to restock its lineup before the stretch run, which will now send Auburn into five meets on five straight Friday nights.

After LSU, Auburn’s other home meets are scheduled for Feb. 19 against Georgia and for March 5 against Arkansas.

The SEC Championship is scheduled for March 20 in New Orleans.

