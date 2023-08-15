Jalen McLeod has no problem proving himself again.

He’d probably shrug at the thought. As a transfer from a school like Appalachian State, it’s usually a given stepping foot on a school like Auburn. He admits, too, he isn’t the biggest guy for a pass rusher. At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, he said between smiles in his meeting with the media Monday that fitting into scheme was a big part of what he was looking for in the transfer portal this offseason. He found the fit in Ron Roberts’ 3-4, figuring he’ll have his chance to stand up, play back a bit, and play free rushing off the edge at the quarterback on passing downs.

It’s what’s gotten him this far. And, truth be told, he’s already proven he can do it against SEC competition and make a mark on his new league.

Last season, in a 17-14 win for Appalachian State over Texas A&M, McLeod bowled over a towering Texas A&M right tackle on his way to the quarterback, stripping him of the football and causing a key turnover for the Mountaineers.

“That win was crazy,” McLeod smiled, looking back on it Monday. “It was probably the best feeling ever. We didn’t have the best season, but that was a good little win.”

On that particular play in the first quarter, McLeod knocked over Texas A&M’s Reuben Fatheree II, a 12-game starter at right tackle listed at 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds. McLeod knocked him to the turf on the play, then reached with an inside hand to knock the ball away from quarterback Haynes King.

“The first series, he tried to bully me,” McLeod said. “I didn’t like that. He was a big dude, like 6-8 or something like. So he thought I wasn’t good. I got a little mad, and then it just happened — I just saw red. That’s what I saw as an edge rusher.”

And when asked about Auburn’s trip to Texas A&M on Sept. 23, and his next meeting with Fatheree, McLeod smiled: “I want to make sure he knows my name.”

There’s a cool confidence about McLeod, whose position in Roberts’ defense as a Jack edge rusher fits what he’s done his entire career. He figures he’s an instinctual pass rusher. He said other coaches have tried to change his position, as he’d be on the smaller side as far as traditional defensive linemen at the Power Five level, but he’s stuck with it.

Auburn’s glad for it, as he’s turned heads ever since arriving.

“He’s a special talent, especially when it comes time to pin it back and go rush,” Roberts said on Aug. 7. By that point, Auburn hadn’t done much third-and-long work in practice, where McLeod shines as a pass rusher, but his talent was already on display.

“His physical toolset is pretty amazing,” Roberts added. “He’s a very talented individual. We’ve just got to get on the right track and make sure I’m putting him in the right spots.”

As for McLeod, he feels like he’s in the right spot. Out of high school, he considered Rutgers along with Appalachian State, with other schools expressing a desire to change his position. He’s stuck with his vision for himself as a pass-rusher off the edge, and has gotten himself to Auburn with two years to play — and he’s grateful for the shot.

“It was two things. First thing: I prayed a lot. Me and my mom prayed so many times. My momma gets real nervous. So we prayed,” McLeod said. “The second thing: I had to see through everything. I’m older; I’m not a high-schooler. They tell high-schoolers certain things. I knew when I came to Auburn, they were telling the truth. And it’s still the same. It feels like recruitment, every day. They talk to you, they make sure they text me. They make sure I’m good, they make sure my family’s good. It’s love here.”