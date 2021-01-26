 Skip to main content
Auburn’s home gymnastics meet with LSU postponed
AU Gymnastics

Auburn vs. Florida gymnastics (copy)

Auburn's Meredith Sylvia performs on beam during the Auburn vs. Florida gymnastics meet on Jan. 8 at Auburn Arena.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn’s gymnastics meet scheduled for Friday with LSU has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the LSU program, Auburn announced on Tuesday.

Officials will evaluate the opportunity to reschedule the meet, Auburn said.

LSU is ranked No. 2 nationally.

Auburn’s next scheduled meet is set for Feb. 12 at Missouri.

Auburn was looking forward to a home meet after two straight road meets at Kentucky and Alabama. Auburn’s only home meet this season so far was its season opener on Jan. 8 with No. 1 Florida.

After a scheduled week off and the Missouri meet, Auburn’s next home meet is scheduled for Feb. 19 with rival Georgia.

Auburn laid down an improved score at Alabama last Friday compared to at Kentucky a week before, with two key lineup pieces still out.

Auburn’s delayed return to action could mean regular starters Aria Brusch and Cassie Stevens are back in the lineup the next time the Tigers go to the floor, but only four home meets scheduled in a pandemic-altered season, Auburn would surely like to get one of its few home meets rescheduled.

