Auburn’s home matchup with Mississippi State set for 11 a.m. kickoff

Auburn’s next home game will have an early start for the Tigers and their fans.

Auburn’s matchup with Mississippi State on Nov. 13 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The game between the Tigers and the Bulldogs will be broadcast on ESPN.

Monday’s announcement means Auburn’s game against Mississippi State will be the third time the Tigers have played at 11 a.m. this season. Auburn hosted Alabama State at that time on Sept. 11 then played at Arkansas at that time on Oct. 16.

Auburn’s next game – a road trip to Texas A&M on Saturday – will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by CBS.