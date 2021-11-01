 Skip to main content
Auburn’s home matchup with Mississippi State set for 11 a.m. kickoff
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn’s home matchup with Mississippi State set for 11 a.m. kickoff

Auburn v Ole Miss

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin celebrates with fans following the Tigers' victory over Ole Miss on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 TODD VAN EMST/AU ATHLETICS

Auburn’s next home game will have an early start for the Tigers and their fans.

Auburn’s matchup with Mississippi State on Nov. 13 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The game between the Tigers and the Bulldogs will be broadcast on ESPN.

Monday’s announcement means Auburn’s game against Mississippi State will be the third time the Tigers have played at 11 a.m. this season. Auburn hosted Alabama State at that time on Sept. 11 then played at Arkansas at that time on Oct. 16.

Auburn’s next game – a road trip to Texas A&M on Saturday – will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by CBS.

