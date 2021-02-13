Auburn’s hopes at making history dashed late against Kentucky

Thor’s jumper followed by his 3-pointer nearly one minute later cut the Wildcats’ lead to four points with 3:33 to go cut Kentucky’s lead to four. After a block by Williams, it was Thor again, as the freshman connected on a layup to create a two-point game.

Thor answered another Kentucky basket with a tip in before Flanigan’s layup with 47 seconds to go tied the game. Kentucky followed with Mitz’s 3-pointer with 33 seconds to go in the game.

Cooper had a chance to respond after Mitz’s shot, but his attempt was blocked and the Wildcats tacked on one free throw. Kentucky added another free throw 16 seconds later to close the game out.

Thor hit three free throws with one second left, but the Tigers were unable to get another shot off.

The Tigers never trailed in the first half of play, but the Wildcats remained in striking distance throughout.

Kentucky started the game 0-of-8 from the field, and while Auburn did build an early lead the team couldn’t take full advantage due to turnovers. Jaylin Williams’ layup pushed the Tigers to a 15-7 lead with 11:26 to go in the first half, but all seven of the Wildcats’ points came off of Auburn turnovers.