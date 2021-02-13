Auburn’s hopes at making history dashed late against Kentucky

After falling behind early in the second half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky, the Auburn Tigers clawed their way back into contention in the game’s final minutes.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, a late shot by the Wildcats was too much to overcome.
Kentucky’s Davion Mitz hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds to go that broke a tie and helped leave the Tigers with an 82-80 loss. The defeat extends Auburn’s losing streak in Rupp Arena to 19 games and ruins the Tigers’ hopes of sweeping Kentucky this season.
Kentucky (6-13, 5-7 SEC) wasted little time in the second half by quicking hitting its first three shots to tie the game with 18:19 to go in the game. Sharife Cooper answered with a 3-pointer to briefly give Auburn (11-11, 5-8 SEC) the lead back before the Wildcats answered with a flurry of five points, the last two coming on Devin Askew’s free throws following a technical foul called on Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.
Askew’s free throws left Auburn down 10 with 13:12 remaining in the game.
The Tigers looked to regain their first-half form, but points remained hard to come by. Allen Flanigan delivered the team’s next seven points, but those baskets meant little as the Wildcats reeled off 10 points in that near-four minute stretch of action.
Flanigan and JT Thor were pivotal in the Tigers cutting Kentucky’s lead back down to single digits with 6:40 to go in the game. The Wildcats held that run off before Auburn answered minutes later with a 6-0 run fueled by Flanigan, Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge in the span of 10 seconds of game time.
Thor’s jumper followed by his 3-pointer nearly one minute later cut the Wildcats’ lead to four points with 3:33 to go cut Kentucky’s lead to four. After a block by Williams, it was Thor again, as the freshman connected on a layup to create a two-point game.
Thor answered another Kentucky basket with a tip in before Flanigan’s layup with 47 seconds to go tied the game. Kentucky followed with Mitz’s 3-pointer with 33 seconds to go in the game.
Cooper had a chance to respond after Mitz’s shot, but his attempt was blocked and the Wildcats tacked on one free throw. Kentucky added another free throw 16 seconds later to close the game out.
Thor hit three free throws with one second left, but the Tigers were unable to get another shot off.
The Tigers never trailed in the first half of play, but the Wildcats remained in striking distance throughout.
Kentucky started the game 0-of-8 from the field, and while Auburn did build an early lead the team couldn’t take full advantage due to turnovers. Jaylin Williams’ layup pushed the Tigers to a 15-7 lead with 11:26 to go in the first half, but all seven of the Wildcats’ points came off of Auburn turnovers.
The Wildcats looked set to change the game’s pace when Dontaie Allen’s 3-pointer cut Auburn’s lead to three with 5:27 to go until halftime, but from there the Tigers settled down. Flanigan hit three free throws after a technical foul on John Calipari then delivered a layup one minute later off a well-timed no-look pass from Jamal Johnson, who followed up a strong game against Vanderbilt with six first-half points Saturday.
Johnson’s last bucket created a nine-point Auburn lead, and while Askew, Keion Brooks and Olivier Sarr cut into that deficit, Cooper’s 3-pointer with just over one minute on the clock helped the Tigers head into halftime with a six-point advantage.
Auburn was dominant on the glass in the game’s opening 20 minutes, and that play along with a 46 percent showing from 3-point range set the table for the Tigers to maintain the lead.
Auburn returns to the court Tuesday at home against Mississippi State.