The fall camp discussion mill has churned out a slew of names on Auburn’s roster who have either stood out or made drastic improvements.

Robby Ashford’s near the top of that list, despite not being named Auburn’s starting quarterback. Transfer Jalen McLeod sounds set to make an impact on the Tigers’ pass rush. And that’s just a couple of examples who have been thrown around.

But for an offensive line that’s been much-discussed since Auburn began its pillage of the transfer portal in December, one of the few linemen who hasn’t gotten much mention got a good bit of it last week.

“It's a case of a guy that's stood out the entire camp,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said Saturday. “His body has changed since he got here, and he's stood out all camp. … We can't keep him off the field. He's going to have to play.”

That guy’s Izavion Miller, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound offensive lineman who’s aptly nicknamed “Too Tall.” The junior college transfer, for as much as he’s stood out to Freeze, especially stuck out in practices last week. He got an opportunity during last week’s media viewing of practices to work with a first-rotation offensive line that’s remained similar throughout the bulk of fall camp.

Freeze insisted Miller’s work last week was “a case of us trying to make sure we're ready for all different combinations,” but the mention of Miller in camp, however infrequent it’s been, has highlighted the growth Freeze mentioned.

He was the first response of transfers Gunner Britton and Dillon Wade, both of whom are expectant starters on the offensive line, when ask who’s had successful offseasons. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who recruited Miller to Ole Miss then flipped him to Auburn when he joined Freeze’s staff, called Miller’s first practices with the program validating ones.

“To watch him get out there and play tackle in an SEC practice is something I've been projecting for 11 months now in the recruiting process,” Thornton said in late February. “He is, in my opinion of those guys up front, his body has changed the most from Day 1 to right now.”

Both Freeze and Thornton called Miller's physical alterations a testament to Auburn’s strength and conditioning staff. And Freeze indicated Miller's a likely blueprint of what the program will look for on its offensive front moving forward.

“His body and his feet are really, really good,” Freeze said. “He’s going to be a really, really good offensive lineman. You know, these Catapult [sports technology] that we wear, his explosion is really, really good. He’s strong. He’s got explosion. He’s got flexibility. We need to keep recruiting guys like that.”