Auburn’s Jared Harper joins Team USA basketball for February FIBA qualifiers

Jared Harper is set to show his skills in the red, white and blue.
The former Auburn men’s basketball star has been selected to the Team USA roster for two games this month as part of FIBA World Cup Qualifying.
Harper and Team USA will face Puerto Rico on Feb. 24 and Mexico on Feb. 27 in Washington, D.C.
This will mark Harper’s debut with Team USA.
The February games are part of the qualifying process for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Harper, a hero on Auburn’s 2019 Final Four team, has been playing this season with the NBA G-League’s Birmingham Squadron, averaging 21.6 points and 6.4 assists in 25 games.
Harper and Squadron teammate Justin Wright-Foreman were both named to the February 2022 Team USA roster.
Training camp for the February games opened Feb. 18 in Washington, D.C.
Harper has seen time with the NBA playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Knicks, and the Phoenix Suns.
Harper played three seasons at Auburn from 2016 to 2019. During the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Harper was named NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player. While at Auburn, Harper became one of only three players in Auburn history to finish his career with 1,000 points and 500 assists.
The new-look February roster features seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson.
The November Team USA roster opened the qualifying process by splitting two games with Cuba and Mexico in November 2021 in Chihuahua City, Mexico. Only two players are back with the February team as holdovers from the November team, with Harper and Johnson being among the newcomers.
Thursday’s game against Puerto Rico is set to tip off at 6 p.m. CT at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Sunday’s game against Mexico is set for a noon CT tipoff in the same building.