Auburn’s Jared Harper joins Team USA basketball for February FIBA qualifiers

Jared Harper is set to show his skills in the red, white and blue.

The former Auburn men’s basketball star has been selected to the Team USA roster for two games this month as part of FIBA World Cup Qualifying.

Harper and Team USA will face Puerto Rico on Feb. 24 and Mexico on Feb. 27 in Washington, D.C.

This will mark Harper’s debut with Team USA.

The February games are part of the qualifying process for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Harper, a hero on Auburn’s 2019 Final Four team, has been playing this season with the NBA G-League’s Birmingham Squadron, averaging 21.6 points and 6.4 assists in 25 games.

Harper and Squadron teammate Justin Wright-Foreman were both named to the February 2022 Team USA roster.

Training camp for the February games opened Feb. 18 in Washington, D.C.

Harper has seen time with the NBA playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Knicks, and the Phoenix Suns.