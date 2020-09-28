Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson named SEC Freshman of the Week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. The honor comes after Simpson recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up in his first career start to help Auburn beat Kentucky 29-13.

Simpson was announced as one of Auburn’s starting cornerbacks in the days leading up to the Tigers’ season opener against the Wildcats. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn explained on Sept. 22 what the redshirt freshman had done to earn a spot in the lineup.

“He really came on. He’s got some natural football instincts and we put him at corner right off the bat, and you could tell that each day he improved. He can flat out run,” Malzahn said. “He’s got really good ball skills and he’s a good tackler. He really stepped up, he made an early impression and just kept that momentum going throughout fall camp.”

Simpson entered 2020 after a true freshman season during which he appeared in four games and recorded two tackles.