Auburn’s Jessie Blaine earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

Freshman Jessie Blaine earned conference honors from the SEC on Tuesday, after helping No. 18 Auburn softball win its series against South Carolina.

Blaine led the Tigers with a .444 batting average in the series and finished the three-game series with four hits and a team-high eight RBIs. She also was walked three times and scored three runs against the Gamecocks.

For her efforts, Blaine was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. She is the first Tiger to earn the honor this season.

Auburn defeated South Carolina 11-2 in five innings on Sunday and 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday to secure the program’s first series win against the Gamecocks since 2017.

In the first game of the series, Blaine’s clutch three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh tied the game and sent it into extra innings where the Tigers ultimately fell 10-7 in 11 innings, snapping a 16-game winning streak for Auburn.

Auburn bounced back, though, and Blaine's bat stayed hot throughout the weekend as she followed it up with another three-run homer in the second game of the series. The Tigers ended up winning the second game 11-2 in a run-rule win.

On the season, Auburn softball is 26-2 and is currently in first place in the SEC with a 5-1 record.

This week, the Tigers will travel to Lexington, Ky., for a weekend series against Kentucky. Auburn and Kentucky will start its series on Friday at 5 p.m. and will also play on Saturday at noon and then Sunday at noon.

Auburn is No. 18 in the latest USA Today NFCA coaches poll and Kentucky is ranked No. 8.

Through the first two conference series, Blaine leads Auburn with a .500 batting average. She’s accounted for three home runs, 11 RBIs and a double in six SEC games.