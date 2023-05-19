LAGRANGE, Ga. — Auburn athletics’ 17-year partnership with Under Armour could soon be over.

The athletic department’s exclusive negotiating window with the apparel company is set to expire Sept. 1, at which point Auburn athletics director John Cohen and the department would be free to converse with other apparel companies — like Nike and Adidas, among others — about the future of the school’s athletic apparel.

Cohen said Wednesday at an AMBUSH alumni event that “we’ve had conversations” with Auburn’s current Maryland-based apparel partner, but he acknowledged that his “knowledge of the history of this relationship is a little bit limited.”

“Although, I’m getting information from our coaches, from our student-athletes,” Cohen said. “Obviously, our fans, as in most cases, have an opinion. So we’re doing a lot of research.”

Cohen continued, saying: “We’ll do our due diligence, and we’ll be ready to have conversations about the future of Auburn and our apparel partner, and I have had some discussions with Under Armour. They’ve been terrific, and we’ll see where it takes us in the future.”

Auburn and Under Armour have been partners since 2006, and the two restructured their agreement in 2015 for a contract that runs through 2025 and is worth at least $63 million between rights fees and product allowance payments.

Not included in that $63 million total is $10 million in stock, which Sportico reported in 2020 dwindled to only $1.8 million in value.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported earlier this month that Auburn’s apparel deal ranks top 10 nationally, along with the likes of Texas, Kansas, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others. The last of those five, Dellenger reported, saw its exclusive negotiating window with Under Armour expire. The company and school’s 10-year apparel contract is set to end after next season.