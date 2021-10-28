Auburn’s Johnnie Harris posts message to legendary mentor Gary Blair after his retirement announcement

There’s plenty Johnnie Harris could’ve said to her old boss and mentor.
For now, she just said ‘thanks.’
The head of the coaching tree that helped get Harris to Auburn, Gary Blair announced Thursday that he’ll be retiring next spring after the end of his 19th season as head coach at Texas A&M. Before Texas A&M, Blair spent nine seasons as the head coach at Arkansas.
Blair, Harris and Texas head coach Vic Schaefer all won the national championship together on staff at Texas A&M in the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
Harris coached under Blair for five seasons at Texas A&M.
“Congratulations, Coach Blair on a well-deserved retirement following a Hall of Fame career,” Harris said in a statement Thursday. “Thank you for being both a teacher and a mentor. I am extremely appreciative of all the lessons learned working beside you.”
Harris coached on staff under Blair and alongside Schaefer until she left to serve as Schaefer’s associate head coach at Mississippi State after Schaefer was hired there.
Harris went with Schaefer to Texas for the 2020-21 season before being tabbed by Auburn athletics director Allen Greene for her first opportunity as a head coach.
Harris is set to go head-to-head with Blair as coaches on Jan. 16 when Auburn is scheduled to play at Texas A&M.
“The impact you have left on the game is an important part of your legacy,” Harris said to Blair. “Thank you for growing the sport of women’s basketball.”
She signed off her message with: ‘Much love, Coach J.’
Auburn women’s basketball opens its season Nov. 11 against Georgia Southern at home, after an exhibition against Miles College scheduled for Nov. 4.