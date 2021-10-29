Auburn’s Joyce Kimeli claims silver at SEC Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Auburn cross country senior Joyce Kimeli claimed second place in the women’s 6k at the Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships Friday to match the Tigers’ best finish by a female runner at the meet since Holly Knight was runner up in 2010. The Auburn women earned a ninth-place team finish, the highest mark for the program since 2016. The Auburn men claimed 10th, led by sophomore Ryan Kinnane at 29th overall.

“Coming into this season, we were not projected to be a top-10 SEC team,” Tigers cross country coach Aaron Kindt said. “My challenge to both of our teams was to defy that notion and be top-10 teams. Today, they accomplished that. Both groups have done a great job all year long of putting themselves in a position to have a meet like this.”

Kimeli’s 20:04.10 led the Tiger pack as the Eldoret, Kenya product nabbed the best finish at SEC Championships in her career. Of her four career SEC Cross Country Championships, the All-American has finished inside the top five in three of them.

Senior Presley Weems was the next Tiger to cross the finish line (21:38.90), running less than five seconds shy of her collegiate best. Placing 42nd, it was also Weems’ best finish ever at the event.