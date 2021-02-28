Auburn’s Joyce Kimeli, Dante Brown claim gold at SECs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn junior Joyce Kimeli etched her name in Auburn history Saturday as she won the women’s 3000 meter run to claim her second SEC victory in as many days at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center at the University of Arkansas. The Eldoret, Kenya native won the 5000 meters on Friday to become the first runner in Auburn history to sweep the distance events at SEC Indoors.

Kimeli outkicked Arkansas’ Katie Izzo for the second consecutive race in the last 100 meters to win in a school-record and SEC Indoor meet record time of 8:56.02. She became the first Auburn athlete to win two SEC individual titles in the same year since Kerron Stewart in 2007.

The win was the second by an Auburn Tiger on Saturday. Junior transfer Dante Brown claimed gold in the men’s 60 meters, while teammate Christopher Grant won silver en route to leading the Tiger men to their highest point total at the meet in nine years.