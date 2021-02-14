Auburn’s JT Thor shows off ability in loss to Kentucky

Auburn forward JT Thor has shown flashes at different points in his first season, but in the three games prior to Saturday he had been uncharacteristically quiet.

The story changed dramatically against Kentucky, as Thor’s performance demonstrated exactly why Bruce Pearl and his staff have such high hopes for the 6-foot-10 freshman.

Thor excelled down the stretch against the Wildcats by scoring 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field in the game’s final eight minutes and 18 seconds of action. His play was pivotal for an Auburn team that rallied late and came up just short in an 82-80 loss and put on display how valuable Thor’s ability as a big man who can shoot well from deep can be.

Thor ended the game with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a 5-of-6 mark from 3-point range. Thor’s play was a stark contrast to the last three games in which he averaged only 4.7 points and went a combined 0-for-7 from deep.

For Thor, the difference Saturday was as simple as letting go.

“I think it was just trying to let the game come to me. Just trying not to put pressure on myself to make plays and let the game come to me,” Thor said. “If you're open, shoot it. Don't care about makes and misses.”