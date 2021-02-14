Auburn’s JT Thor shows off ability in loss to Kentucky

Auburn forward JT Thor has shown flashes at different points in his first season, but in the three games prior to Saturday he had been uncharacteristically quiet.
The story changed dramatically against Kentucky, as Thor’s performance demonstrated exactly why Bruce Pearl and his staff have such high hopes for the 6-foot-10 freshman.
Thor excelled down the stretch against the Wildcats by scoring 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field in the game’s final eight minutes and 18 seconds of action. His play was pivotal for an Auburn team that rallied late and came up just short in an 82-80 loss and put on display how valuable Thor’s ability as a big man who can shoot well from deep can be.
Thor ended the game with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a 5-of-6 mark from 3-point range. Thor’s play was a stark contrast to the last three games in which he averaged only 4.7 points and went a combined 0-for-7 from deep.
For Thor, the difference Saturday was as simple as letting go.
“I think it was just trying to let the game come to me. Just trying not to put pressure on myself to make plays and let the game come to me,” Thor said. “If you're open, shoot it. Don't care about makes and misses.”
Thor got off to a solid start Saturday with six first-half points — tied for second-most on the team behind Allen Flanigan’s eight — but it was his efforts in the second half which stood out.
Thor had proven prior to Saturday that he wouldn’t hesitate to shoot from 3-point range — he had 53 attempts from behind the arc entering the game — and with Auburn in need of points he showed off his ability.
Thor drained a 3 with just over eight minutes to go to cut Kentucky’s lead to 10, and after Keion Brooks Jr. immediately threw down a dunk Thor went right back to work with another successful 3. Auburn chipped away at the Kentucky lead over the next two minutes before Thor again delivered, this time by hitting a second-chance jumper off a Sharie Cooper miss to create a 74-68 game with 4:12 to go.
One free throw by Isaiah Jackson pushed the Wildcats’ lead to seven, but it didn’t stay there long thanks to Thor.
Thor hit another 3-pointer — his fifth of the game — five seconds after the free throw, and after the teams traded three possessions with no points scored Thor added another jumper to cut Kentucky’s lead down to two with 1:50 to go.
Jackson swiftly took the momentum back from Auburn with a dunk, but Thor answered that score with another layup. Allen Flanigan then forced a turnover on the next Kentucky possession and immediately converted it into a layup that tied the game 77-77 with 46 seconds remaining.
Pearl spoke about Thor’s issues the day before the showdown with Kentucky, explaining fatigue could be a factor given this is Thor’s first year playing college basketball.
Those recent struggles seemed like a distant memory Saturday, especially late in the game when the Tigers needed someone to get them back in contention.
“It tells you he’s got the ability. It tells you he’s got the confidence. He’s got the poise. He’s so coachable, so accountable. If he doesn’t get a rebound or misses a situation, it registers pretty quick with him,” Pearl said of Thor’s play late. “He’s got that next-level stuff. I’m proud of him, and I guarantee you his teammates are thrilled for him because he’s a hard worker and he’s very unselfish as a person and as a player.
“You have 24 and nine as a freshman in Rupp [Arena]? That’s pretty good. Pretty good.”
Pearl praised Thor as one of his best NBA prospects because he has the ability to elevate his game, and Pearl explained even though fatigue might have been an issue his confidence was not. Thor confirmed as much after the Kentucky game, saying he understood that putting extra pressure on himself wouldn’t help the situation.
The most striking part of Thor’s game this year has been his 3-point shooting, which reached a whole new level Saturday. Pearl has always welcomed players who can deliver 3’s at any given moment, and while his size doesn’t fit the mold of the typical 3-point shooter Thor showed he’s capable of delivering in crunch time from deep.