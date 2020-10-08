Auburn’s K.J. Britt to undergo surgery

Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt is undergoing surgery on his hand and he will be out “for a while,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed on Thursday night.
Britt, an All-SEC player who leads the team in tackles, represents a major loss for the Auburn defense.
“Obviously that’s a tough blow — not just his play on the field, but just being our team leader,” Malzahn said on his Tiger Talk radio show.
Malzahn said outside linebacker Zakoby McClain will start alongside Owen Pappoe when Auburn hosts Arkansas on Saturday.
Britt’s surgery will repair ligaments in his right thumb, AuburnUndercover’s Phillip Marshall first reported earlier Thursday. Marshall reported the surgery is set for Friday.
“We’ve got guys that are ready to step up. Anytime you lose a guy like that, it’s got to be all-hands-on-deck stepping up, and I really believe our team will do that,” Malzahn said.
Auburn entered the spring with Britt and fellow veteran linebacker Chandler Wooten rotating at inside linebacker and with McClain and Pappoe rotating at outside linebacker. Wooten has opted out of this season over COVID-19 concerns with full support of the Auburn coaches, as he expects to become a father this fall.
Auburn is left with Pappoe and McClain to lead the way in the middle of the defense.
“We think they’re two of the best linebackers in the entire league,” Malzahn said. “We’ve got those two. And then, thinking depth, our three freshmen that just came in, they’re really coming on and we’re going to really rely on those guys as this season goes on.
“The good thing is, like I said, Zakoby and Owen, we have those guys, they’re veteran guys, they’ve played in a lot of big games — and, like I said, they’re two of the best in our league I feel like.”
Through two games, Britt led the team with 23 tackles along with one tackle for loss. The performances to start 2020 followed a junior season in which Britt was named an All-SEC linebacker after registering 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Tigers.
Auburn hosts Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN, in a change announced Thursday coming amid rescheduling around Hurricane Delta. The game was originally scheduled to be aired on SEC Network.
