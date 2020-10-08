Auburn’s K.J. Britt to undergo surgery

Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt is undergoing surgery on his hand and he will be out “for a while,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed on Thursday night.

Britt, an All-SEC player who leads the team in tackles, represents a major loss for the Auburn defense.

“Obviously that’s a tough blow — not just his play on the field, but just being our team leader,” Malzahn said on his Tiger Talk radio show.

Malzahn said outside linebacker Zakoby McClain will start alongside Owen Pappoe when Auburn hosts Arkansas on Saturday.

Britt’s surgery will repair ligaments in his right thumb, AuburnUndercover’s Phillip Marshall first reported earlier Thursday. Marshall reported the surgery is set for Friday.

“We’ve got guys that are ready to step up. Anytime you lose a guy like that, it’s got to be all-hands-on-deck stepping up, and I really believe our team will do that,” Malzahn said.

Auburn entered the spring with Britt and fellow veteran linebacker Chandler Wooten rotating at inside linebacker and with McClain and Pappoe rotating at outside linebacker. Wooten has opted out of this season over COVID-19 concerns with full support of the Auburn coaches, as he expects to become a father this fall.