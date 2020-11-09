Auburn’s Kevin Steele sees new Big 12 influence across SEC West

Kevin Steele said he was chatting with a friend and fellow defensive coordinator recently, when they counted up the changes:

Now there’s three Big 12 offenses in the SEC West.

There’s Kendal Briles, now the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, who made his name at Baylor.

Then there’s Jeff Lebby, offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, who is Briles’ brother-in-law and who coached at Oklahoma and Baylor.

And, of course, there’s Mike Leach.

Steele’s defense meets Leach and his Air Raid this Saturday when Auburn returns to action at Mississippi State — matching wits with the man who takes that pass-happy Big-12 style and runs it to the extreme, just like he did during his days of innovation at Texas Tech.

All three of those guys are in their first year at their respective schools. Almost overnight, Steele pointed out, the SEC West seemed to go a little further west, with those teams hoping to light up scoreboards with high-flying offenses under their influence.