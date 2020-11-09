Auburn’s Kevin Steele sees new Big 12 influence across SEC West

Kevin Steele said he was chatting with a friend and fellow defensive coordinator recently, when they counted up the changes:
Now there’s three Big 12 offenses in the SEC West.
There’s Kendal Briles, now the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, who made his name at Baylor.
Then there’s Jeff Lebby, offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, who is Briles’ brother-in-law and who coached at Oklahoma and Baylor.
And, of course, there’s Mike Leach.
Steele’s defense meets Leach and his Air Raid this Saturday when Auburn returns to action at Mississippi State — matching wits with the man who takes that pass-happy Big-12 style and runs it to the extreme, just like he did during his days of innovation at Texas Tech.
All three of those guys are in their first year at their respective schools. Almost overnight, Steele pointed out, the SEC West seemed to go a little further west, with those teams hoping to light up scoreboards with high-flying offenses under their influence.
It’s come with mixed results so far. Led by Lebby and galvanized by Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss’ offense has posted the conference’s second-best tally in yards per game so far this season, though Ole Miss hasn’t been able to finish many wins yet at 2-4. Arkansas’ offense is ninth in the league, but the offense has played no small part in the team’s surprising turnaround to 3-3.
Leach, meanwhile, has seen his ups and downs well-documented this year. The Bulldogs upset LSU in the season opener before four straight losses led speculators to wonder if defenses “figured out” his attack. Mississippi State got back in the win column last Saturday against Vanderbilt before turning its attention to Auburn.
But there’s a reason Leach gets the headlines and attention he gets — and it’s because that passing attack has broken records and broken defenses in the past.
“That’s changed things a little bit,” Steele said, of all those coordinators bringing new-look offenses to the division. “It’s not the traditional play Alabama, Georgia, LSU-style offense. It’s a different style offense, and so you have to kind of approach things a little bit different.
“When you watch the tape and you only have nine runs in the whole tape, that tells you right there.”
Steele said Auburn spent some time early last week during the bye to work on self-improvement and upcoming opponents like Tennessee, Alabama and Texas A&M, per usual, before turning attention to Mississippi State closer to the end of the week and over the weekend. This week, that Air Raid will have all of Auburn’s focus.
It’s a different look, but it’s something Steele and the defensive coaches are adapting to.
This is the year of the ‘new normal.’
In the film room, for Steele and his colleagues, there’s one more ‘new normal’ in preparing for these pass-happy offenses.
“When you’ve got a game where it’s nine runs it’s a little different calling than calling a traditional SEC game,” Steele said. “It puts a lot of pressure on your pass rush. It puts a lot of pressure on your coverage. They’ve got five out a lot, and so it’s a little bit different schematically in terms of preparation.”
