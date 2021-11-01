Auburn’s linebackers step with Owen Pappoe back in key victory over Ole Miss

Wooten, who filled Pappoe’s role over the last four games, delivered identical results as Pappoe against Ole Miss by finishing with five tackles and one for loss. The senior came through with an important tackle on the Rebels’ final possession that limited a Casey Kelly reception to five yards and helped set the stage for a turnover on downs two plays later.

While Wooten and Pappoe came through repeatedly for Auburn, it was McClain who truly stole the show.

McClain flew around for four quarters and ended the win with a game-high 14 tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss. The senior explained after the fact how badly he wanted to beat Ole Miss and his commitment to making sure the Tigers were in position to do just that.

“I told my team, ‘I refuse to lose. I just want to win,’” McClain said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I want all of them to follow me and feed off me.”

McCreary said the defense feeds off the play of Pappoe and McClain – along with EDGE TD Moultry, who returned Saturday night after missing three games – and it seemed like that was the case against the Rebels. Ole Miss made its share of plays and put up 17 first-half points, but the Tigers’ defense repeatedly stifled the Rebels and made sure any late comeback attempt felt short of the mark.