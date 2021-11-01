Auburn’s linebackers step with Owen Pappoe back in key victory over Ole Miss

For four games, the Auburn defense was forced to handle its business without one of its most productive players.
That unwelcomed challenge ended Saturday night, and the Tigers’ results in the aftermath spoke for themselves.
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe returned from injury against Ole Miss and helped lead the charge during what was an impressive outing from the Tigers’ linebackers. Pappoe and seniors Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten showed out against the Rebels by combining for 24 tackles and four tackles for loss in Auburn’s 31-20 victory.
"It was great to have Owen back. That showed up,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said after the game. “Those three guys in the middle, that's really where it's at. You've got to be able to stop the run inside, and those guys did that. They played well.”
Pappoe wasted little time settling in against the Rebels and delivered a powerful hit on Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy that led to a seven-yard loss and forced the Rebels to immediately punt in the final minute of the opening quarter.
Pappoe seemed none the worse for wear after sustaining an apparent leg injury against Penn State on Sept. 18, and by the night’s end the junior had five tackles and one tackle for loss.
“It was great having OP back. He made big plays out there,” cornerback Roger McCreary said. “It just feels like that was the missing piece of our defense. So, when he came out there and made plays, I feel like we just fed off that energy.”
Wooten, who filled Pappoe’s role over the last four games, delivered identical results as Pappoe against Ole Miss by finishing with five tackles and one for loss. The senior came through with an important tackle on the Rebels’ final possession that limited a Casey Kelly reception to five yards and helped set the stage for a turnover on downs two plays later.
While Wooten and Pappoe came through repeatedly for Auburn, it was McClain who truly stole the show.
McClain flew around for four quarters and ended the win with a game-high 14 tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss. The senior explained after the fact how badly he wanted to beat Ole Miss and his commitment to making sure the Tigers were in position to do just that.
“I told my team, ‘I refuse to lose. I just want to win,’” McClain said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I want all of them to follow me and feed off me.”
McCreary said the defense feeds off the play of Pappoe and McClain – along with EDGE TD Moultry, who returned Saturday night after missing three games – and it seemed like that was the case against the Rebels. Ole Miss made its share of plays and put up 17 first-half points, but the Tigers’ defense repeatedly stifled the Rebels and made sure any late comeback attempt felt short of the mark.
Auburn was put in a tough position by having to play without Pappoe for nearly a month, but for the most part Wooten, McClain and the rest of the defense held their own. Now that Pappoe’s back, the Tigers are hoping Saturday night’s showing proves to be the group just getting started.
“That's a group, talking about out there just having some fun throughout the game in a good way. Like, they're playing hard, they're getting after it, they're making plays,” Harsin said. “I think there was a good edge with that group as far as getting into this game and having Owen back and those three guys playing kind of like we had at the beginning of the year.
“It showed up well [Saturday night] throughout the course of the game.”