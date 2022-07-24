Auburn’s Lior Berman helps Team USA win gold at Maccabi Games

JERUSALEM, Israel – Auburn rising senior guard Lior Berman (Birmingham, Ala.) and the Maccabi USA Open Men’s Basketball team defeated France, 81-70, to win the gold medal at the 2022 World Maccabi Games on Sunday at Malha Arena.

Berman recorded 11 points, four rebounds and three steals versus France. It marked his second gold medal after being a member of the 2017 Maccabi USA U16 squad. He started in five of the six games and tallied 13 points against Argentina, 21 points and six rebounds versus France, 13 points against Australia and 16 points versus Israel.

It was the fourth-straight Gold for Team USA since the 2009 Maccabi USA Open Men’s Basketball squad, coached by Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl, beat Israel. His son Steven Pearl, an assistant coach at Auburn, was also a member of that team during his collegiate career at Tennessee.

The Tigers will face some members of the same Israel squad (U-20 National Team) that Berman faced in its opening game of their “Birthright for College Basketball” preseason foreign tour to Israel on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Malha Arena in Jerusalem. The game will be televised live on SEC Network at Noon (CT).