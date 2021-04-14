Auburn’s Luke Deal outlines the role tight ends will play in Tigers’ new offense

When it comes to the Auburn offense this spring, it’s a whole new world for rising sophomore Luke Deal and his fellow tight ends.

Deal was among the Auburn tight ends who were used sparingly in the passing game in 2020 – Deal only had two receptions for 11 yards – but appear likely to play bigger roles with the arrivals of head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

The change of pace is a welcomed one for Deal, who understands he has to work diligently in order to adjust but is willing to do everything he can to make it happen.

“It’s definitely different,” Deal said on Monday. “We’re all having a good time right now. It’s definitely difficult. It’s more of a pro-style offense, and we’re having to learn a lot of different things which was — early on it was tough. We’re starting to get used to things. Now it’s a little more fun and a little more advanced, and we’re enjoying it. We’re a big part of the offense right now, so that’s something that everybody’s looking forward to for this season.”

Deal is part of what promises to be a deep group at tight end for the Tigers even after rising sophomore JJ Pegues moved to defensive tackle.