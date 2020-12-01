Auburn’s Mark-Antony Richards looks to ‘seize the moment’ at running back

During Saturday’s Iron Bowl showdown with No. 1 Alabama, Auburn desperately needed someone to step up among an injury-ravaged running back group. Fortunately for the Tigers, redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards answered the call.
Richards stepped up as the Tigers’ leading running back against the Crimson Tide by taking a career-high 14 carries for 57 yards in Auburn’s 42-13 road loss. His emergence was a welcomed one not only after his brief Auburn career was slowed by injury, but after fellow running backs Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams were limited due to injuries.
Now, the mission for Richards is to make the most of the opportunity.
“I was real proud of Mark. He came in there, and you can see he has some miss-ability. He can break tackles,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “That was good to get his feet wet and get him some experience there because our running back room is banged up right now. I think everybody knows that, but it's a really great opportunity for him. I talked to him about that after practice, but I thought he did a very good job in that fourth quarter.”
Richards’ play in Tuscaloosa was a new highlight in a collegiate career that’s had plenty of potential that’s only been hampered due to injury.
Richards arrived in Auburn as a four-star running back recruit who some anticipated could contribute early on as a true freshman in 2019. Those plans, however, didn’t come to fruition. He injured his right knee during his first fall camp as a Tiger, which required surgery that ended his season before it had even begun.
Richards was on the mend through the offseason and into the 2020 campaign. He did not play in the Tigers’ first four games of the season before seeing the field against Ole Miss on Oct. 24 then taking five carries for 16 yards in Auburn’s 48-11 victory over LSU on Oct. 31.
After not playing in the Tigers’ victory against Tennessee, he came on strong against the Crimson Tide when his squad truly needed him.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke highly of Richards’ efforts after the fact.
“I thought he did a good job hitting the holes with speed and physicality, and our offensive line did a good job of giving him those running lanes and continuing to battle throughout the game,” Nix said. “They continued to lean on them and push them, and because of that there at the end, we got some running lanes and we were able to run the ball a little bit.”
The question is what role Richards will have in the backfield going forward and if he can continue to turn heads. Malzahn said Tuesday Williams – who did not practice Sunday – and Bigsby’s status was questionable going into Saturday, when the Tigers face a No. 5 Texas A&M team that boasts the second-best run defense in the SEC.
Auburn will likely turn to running back Shaun Shivers, who was the team’s starter to begin the year before dealing with his own injuries, but the junior wouldn’t be expected to shoulder the load by himself. That’s where Richards could jump in and build upon what he was able to do during mop-up duty last week.
As far as Richards contributing in that role behind Shivers, Malzahn embraced the idea Sunday night while reinforcing the challenge he gave the young back following the day’s short practice.
“We've got a lot of confidence in Mark. He's battled some injuries and some things like that this year, but I think he's healthy now,” Malzahn said. “Like I told him, he's got to seize the moment. He's a very talented young man.”
