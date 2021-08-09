Auburn’s Mike Bobo, Bryan Harsin incorporating team’s strengths in new offensive scheme

Auburn’s hiring of head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo this offseason signaled the Tigers would likely look very different on offense come fall.
While that much was clear going back to spring practice, the two coaches and the rest of the coaching staff are still working to determine the offense’s best means of attacking in 2021.
Bobo spoke to the media on Monday and detailed what it’s been like designing the offense alongside Harsin and the rest of the Tigers’ coaching staff. The veteran play-caller explained that he and Harsin have shared core beliefs when it comes to offense, but the new staff is making sure they cater to the strengths of the players.
“I think the challenge arises for us is still trying to figure out who we are as the 2021 Auburn football team. You know, what are our strengths we need to build upon? Whether it's an individual's personal strength and what he does well, or the strengths of each unit, and then what are our weaknesses?” Bobo said. “Right now we're throwing a lot at them, and while we're doing that, we're still trying to figure out who we are. We're still in the process of building the Auburn offense of what we want it to be.
“I think everyone in that room has done a lot of things offensively, schematically. I think, you know, being a good coach, you have to figure out what your players do and what they do well and give them a chance to be successful.”
Harsin spoke at length last Thursday about building the offense with the help of Bobo and the other offensive assistants.
The first-year head coach explained the biggest focus for himself and Bobo is not so much the plays they want to run but how to teach it. He explained those conversations involve the entire staff, and the back-and-forth nature of the discussions is one of the aspects of having a new group of coaches that Harsin enjoys.
Harsin noted that over the years coaches often get set in certain things they do and concepts they run.
Based on what Harsin is seeing, that won’t be the case to start his career with the Tigers.
“That's exactly what we're doing: we're developing something new. We're taking a blend of things and putting it together to create the Auburn offense,” Harsin said. “Everybody knows that, so what does that look like? We've identified that. What does that look like to our players? We've identified that. Now how do we go out there and teach this? We've identified that.”
There are certain aspects of the new-look offense the coaches have either shown or already discussed such as having two-tight end sets or putting the quarterback under center more. Another characteristic that Bobo hit on in March was running downhill more often, a mantra that sophomore running back Tank Bigsby and senior Shaun Shivers have repeated in the past few days.
As Bobo explained Monday, running downhill isn’t so much a schematic design as it is a philosophy shared by all 11 players on offense.
“I think it’s a physical attitude. It’s not just the running back, but it’s the offensive line [and] it’s the receivers. I believe you have to be able to run the ball to get where you want to go, and that’s ultimately to win a championship and to be able to run the ball late in football games,” Bobo said. “To me, it's a mind-set that we're going to be physical in the run game. It's not necessarily we're going to run between the A-gaps every snap; it's just a mentality of how we're going to play at all the positions offensively.”
No one player’s adjustment to the new offense will be studied more than quarterback Bo Nix, and Bobo detailed what he’s seen so far from the junior.
Bobo said Nix’s work ethic and competitiveness has impressed him the last few months, and he added Nix has been receptive to the new staff’s coaching and has been trying to learn more. Bobo explained Nix is fully capable at this point to go to the chalkboard and draw up the plays but that he still needs to get more comfortable with consistently doing all the little things that come with any given play.
Bobo also pointed out the change in offense won’t mean Nix’s running ability will go out the window.
“He had an excellent run [at practice], and we don’t want to take that away from Bo Nix because that’s something that scares the crap out of defensive coordinators — the ability for the quarterback to pull the ball down and run,” Bobo said.
Bobo explained the big picture as far as what he wants to accomplish during fall camp revolves around installing the bulk of the offense — what Bobo said Harsin has deemed “the DNA” — while also identifying the team’s playmakers at the skill positions, the starting offensive linemen and the depth pieces at every position.
Bobo reiterated the coaches have a base idea of what they want the offense to look like but that it can change based on what they think puts the players in the best position to succeed.
“I don’t think you can fit a square into a round hole. Your identity is formed of who your teams are and what they can do best,” Bobo said. “You can’t be stubborn and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this because this is what we do.’ We’ve got to do what our guys can do. When you do that, you give them more confidence when they step on the field. We’re trying to still figure that all out right now.”