Last year’s MLB Draft was significant for Auburn in more ways than one, and this year’s draft is set to be another that defines much of next spring’s roster.

The Tigers saw eight names called last July, which was a record in multiple aspects, and it was also the second time in the recruiting-site era that Auburn didn’t have any of its top-100 high school prospects drafted.

Once again, Auburn has multiple players considered prospects of note, as well as touted high-school commits who are almost certain to hear their names called.

Here’s a rundown of who and what to keep an eye on in this year’s draft.

Foster goes first

In the largest amateur draft of any major sports league in the United States, it’s difficult to project just where some players sit on draft boards for some organizations as opposed to others.

For example, all of Auburn’s pitching prospects who were projected as top-200 prospects last season heard their names called. But infielders Brody Moore and Blake Rambusch, who weren’t listed by any major websites, both got selected.

However, where Auburn had at least five players considered notable prospects last year, there’s only three this year — and Cole Foster is far and away regarded as the program’s top prospect.

Slotted no lower than No. 147 in rankings, he moved to shortstop this season and became a middle-of-the-order bat with a sneaky amount of pop. He was one of Auburn’s only two hitters to bat above .300 and post more than 10 home runs.

“He’s like handling a rattlesnake, and you better be careful,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said of Foster in April. “You can do it if you execute some stuff and I think he kind of guesses a little bit — I wish he’d guess better a little more — but at the same time, what that does is, at some point in time, that gives him what he wants or what he can bite you with.”

According to the rankings, Foster’s lowest prospect ranking would have him selected in the fifth round. The Los Angeles Angels hold that 147th pick, and it’s valued at $475,100. MLB.com has him listed as the 95th-best prospect in this draft. That draft slot, at the end of the third round, is held by the Los Angeles Dodgers and valued at $705,500.

After Foster, Bryson Ware is the other Auburn bat considered a prospect of note by national listings. He joined Foster as the Tigers’ two players to both leave the yard more than 10 times and bat above .300.

Ware’s record-breaking year didn’t do a lot to vault him in the eyes of pundits, however, as he’s listed at No. 335 by Baseball America and No. 392 by Prospects Live. Both of those draft slots fall outside of the draft’s first 10 rounds.

Does Gonzo sign or stay?

The third and final prospect listed on national rankings who was on Auburn’s roster this spring is Joseph González. The right-hander from Puerto Rico is in an interesting position though, because depending on how late he’s selected, he could return to the Plains in 2024.

González was the program’s marquee starting during its run to the Men’s College World Series in 2022, but a lingering shoulder soreness ahead of this spring kept him sidelined for the bulk of the year before a season-ending procedure took place late in the season.

At one point, González was considered one of the top college players in the draft, ranking as high as No. 28 in that bunch by D1Baseball. Currently, the highest he’s listed by any national outlet is No. 182. That would place him in the sixth round, and in a slot that’s valued just over $300,000.

A half dozen high-schoolers

Where Auburn had four high-schoolers to watch closely in the 2022 draft, it’ll have even more this year.

Auburn Baseball High School Commit Rankings LHP Bjorn Johnson Baseball America: No. 246 Prospects Live: No. 349

RHP Cameron Tilly Baseball America: No. 126 MLB.com: No. 208 Prospects Live: No. 223

OF Cade Belyeu Baseball America: No. 288

SS Colt Emerson The Athletic: No. 28 Baseball America: No. 26 MLB.com: No. 29 Prospects Live: No. 32

LHP Griffin Graves Baseball America: No. 351

SS/2B Kevin McGonigle The Athletic: No. 17 Baseball America: No. 24 MLB.com: No. 33 Prospects Live: No. 21



Six Auburn commitments are listed as draft-able prospects by national outlets, but the two biggest are Kevin McGonigle and Colt Emerson. The duo of middle infielders are listed as consensus late first-rounders, with McGonigle as high as No. 17 by The Athletic.

It’s a situation akin to Gunnar Henderson in 2019. An Auburn commit out of high school and the No. 16 high school prospect in his class, Henderson was selected with the first pick of the second round by Baltimore and signed for a $2.3 million bonus. If both McGonigle and Emerson were selected at their highest projected draft slots, they’d be signing for $4.2 and $2.9 million, respectively.

The four other Auburn commits who have been listed in projections are Bjorn Johnson, Cameron Tilly, Griffin Graves and Auburn High product Cade Belyeu. None of that bunch got a high ranking than Tilly, who’s considered the 126th-best prospect in the class by Baseball America.