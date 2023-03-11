NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arkansas debuted a starting lineup against Auburn that looked like it put an emphasis on small ball.

The Razorbacks’ undersized efforts kept pace for much of Thursday night, pushing the floor and getting 12 fast break points while averaging 1.206 points per possession. But as quick and small as Arkansas played at times, they won the aspect of the game where size matters most.

Arkansas dominated Auburn on the glass in the Tigers’ 76-73 loss in the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The Razorbacks were plus-18 on the glass, including plus-7 on offensive rebounds. That led to 18 second-chance points, and a 19-of-23 night on dunks and layups.

It had three players record five or more rebounds, but none of them were taller than 6-foot-9. Makai Mitchell (6-foot-9) and Anthony Black (6-foot-7) each had six rebounds, and 6-foot-4 guard Davonte Davis had a game-high 10 boards.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said following the loss that Arkansas’ length and athleticism was a bother, resulting in being “dominated” on the boards, but it’s just one contest in a month-long stretch of the Tigers’ getting out-played on the glass.

Since Auburn’s Feb. 4 loss to Tennessee, only three of its games have seen it log a positive rebounding margin. Only one of those single-game margins — ironically a season-high plus-22 rebounding margin against Missouri on Feb. 14 — was a greater than plus-2.

Including the Tennessee loss, the Tigers are being out-rebounded 375 to 333 in that span, good for a minus-42 margin. The margin of Thursday’s defeat was tied for a season-worst, as Auburn also had a minus-18 margin in its blowout loss at Kentucky on Feb. 25.

Following the Arkansas loss, Auburn center Dylan Cardwell said the Tigers couldn’t dwell too much on Wendell Green Jr.’s game-ending miss. It wasn’t the reason his team lost, he said.

“We got outrebounded by almost 20, that’s the reason,” Cardwell continued. “They got a lot of second-chance points, they got a lot of free throws. We were fouling too much. It’s like, if we want to control our destiny, we have to control it from the jump.”