Auburn’s NCAA Tournament itinerary: Open practice for fans, Reverse Tiger Walk, how to watch

Auburn’s path to the Final Four is all set.

Now all the Tigers have to do is go out and play.

Auburn travels to Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday for its opening-round game against Jacksonville State on Friday. If the Tigers win, they’ll advance to play the winner of the USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes on Sunday at the same site.

Bruce Pearl likens each weekend of the NCAA Tournament to a four-team tournament itself. If Auburn wins two games, it advances out of Greenville and onto Chicago for the next weekend of the tournament, where it’ll be placed in another group of four teams for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds.

Before Auburn takes its stab at all of that, fans will have two chances to see the team on Wednesday and Thursday.

Auburn has invited fans to a Reverse Tiger Walk at 5 p.m. CT Thursday at Neville Arena, as the team leaves the building to board buses and begin travel to Greenville. The team’s departure is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT Fans are asked to gather outside the arena near the Charles Barkley statue.

On Thursday, Auburn will be among the teams participating in practices open to the public at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, where the weekend’s games will be played.

Auburn’s open practice will be held from 12:30 p.m. ET to 1:10 p.m. ET on the main floor of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The complete open practice schedule is below.

Auburn’s game Friday tips off at 11:40 a.m. on TruTV. Auburn is a No. 2 seed and Jacksonville State is a No. 15 seed.

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will be on the call with Tracy Wolfson.

No. 7 seed USC and No. 10 seed Miami will tip off in the afternoon after the Auburn game and will also be televised on TruTV. TruTV is a Turner-owned cable channel best known for the series Impractical Jokers. CBS and Turner partner to televise the NCAA Tournament, airing games on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Games will also be streamed live online through March Madness Live on NCAA.com, with viewers needing TV provider credentials to prove they have those channels. Viewers who don’t have TruTV as part of their cable package could find games on popular streaming services like Hulu, Paramount+ and SlingTV.

If Auburn advances to the round of 32, Auburn will practice again Saturday in Bon Secours Wellness Arena in a practice closed to the public.

Sunday’s round of 32 tipoff times are still to be determined.

Four other teams will be in Greenville: Duke, Michigan State, Davidson and Cal State Fullerton. They’re irrelevant, though, to Auburn’s path to the Final Four. Auburn’s group is in the Midwest region of the bracket and that group is in the West region. Auburn could not cross paths with any of those teams until the national championship game.

Thursday’s open practice schedule at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is as follows (all times Eastern local to Greenville):

11-11:40 — Jacksonville State

11:15-12:25 — Miami

12:30-1:10 — Auburn

1:15-1:55 — USC

3:25-4:05 — Duke

4:10-4:50 — Michigan State

4:55-5:35 — Cal State Fullerton

5:40-6:20 — Davidson

